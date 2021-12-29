 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Jeffrey M. McArthur, 52, Holmen, has been charged with sixth-offense drunk driving. According to the criminal complaint, McArthur was arrested Dec. 9 after Onalaska police responded to two reports of erratic driving. The complaint says McArthur recorded a blood-alcohol level of .22, nearly three times the legal limit of .08. He is free after posting a $5,000 cash bond.

William G. Dolan, 58, La Crosse, has been charged with forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Dolan cashed five stolen checks totaling $525 from Sept. 10-12. He is free on a $500 signature bond.

Steven R. Covey-Holmes, 28, La Crosse, has been charged with burglary. According to the criminal complaint, Covey-Holmes entered an Onalaska business Sept. 29 and stole two laptops. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond.

Jakob R. Moran, 17, Onalaska, has been charged with battery/intent to cause bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, Moran punched a man in the face and broke his nose during an Oct. 2 altercation in the town of Medary. Police have been unable to locate Moran, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 14.

Matthew M. Hernandez, 41, no permanent address, has been charged with intimidation of a victim. According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez sent threatening text messages to a woman Oct. 29 in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

