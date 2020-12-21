La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
KoJoua Vu, 30, La Crosse, was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the criminal complaint, police recognized Vu from previous contacts Dec. 5 as she drove away from a parking lot on Hwy. 16 and stopped her for an illegal window tint. A search allegedly found a gem bag with methamphetamine residue. Police also determined that she was living at a La Crosse residence where 215 grams of methamphetamine were seized in February. Vu was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Cody J. Kneifl, 23, West Salem, was charged with physical abuse of a child. According to the criminal complaint, he struck a teenager with an open hand during a Dec. 11 altercation in West Salem. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Matthew P. Beron, 42, Rockland, is accused of burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, Beron entered a garage Nov. 4 in Rockland and stole a case of beer. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 7.
Lindsay V. Schmeider, 25, Stoddard, is accused of possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, she was found with 19.8 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a Dec. 8 welfare check at Menards on Lang Drive in La Crosse, where Schmeider had been in a public bathroom for an extended period of time. She has an initial appearance set for Jan. 8.
Troy C. Hanson, 37, Mindoro, is accused of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police found Hanson passed out in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck in West Salem Dec. 16. A search allegedly found Hanson with 1.42 grams of methamphetamine and 0.66 grams of heroin. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 5.
