La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

KoJoua Vu, 30, La Crosse, was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the criminal complaint, police recognized Vu from previous contacts Dec. 5 as she drove away from a parking lot on Hwy. 16 and stopped her for an illegal window tint. A search allegedly found a gem bag with methamphetamine residue. Police also determined that she was living at a La Crosse residence where 215 grams of methamphetamine were seized in February. Vu was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Cody J. Kneifl, 23, West Salem, was charged with physical abuse of a child. According to the criminal complaint, he struck a teenager with an open hand during a Dec. 11 altercation in West Salem. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Matthew P. Beron, 42, Rockland, is accused of burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, Beron entered a garage Nov. 4 in Rockland and stole a case of beer. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 7.