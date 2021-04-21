La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Devon E. Knapp, 20, La Crosse, was charged with battery to a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, Knapp inflicted multiple scratches on an officer’s hand as he resisted arrest April 19 at a town of Shelby residence. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Austin V. Xiong, 25, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. According to the criminal complaint, Xiong entered a Mississippi Street residence April 11 and stole a bicycle. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250 cash bond.

Cassandra Johnson, 31, Onalaska, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was found with 2.7 grams of methamphetamine and 4.8 grams of heroin/fentanyl after La Crosse police responded to an April 18 welfare check at Copeland Park. Johnson was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

A felony criminal complaint has been filed against the following person in La Crosse County Circuit Court: