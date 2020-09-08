La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

Accused

Carlton L. Jack, 46, La Crosse, was charged on Tuesday with one count of felony bail jumping after police were called to a dispute on the South Side, between Jack and an individual he was supposed to have no contact with based on a past charge. Jack was released on a signature bond.

Jeffrey M. Bell, 27, La Crosse, was charged on Tuesday with a felony after strangling a woman he knows until she became unconscious, according to the criminal complaint. He was also charged with two misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and battery after verbally abusing and repeatedly punching the woman. He was released on a signature bond with the condition he has no contact with the woman.