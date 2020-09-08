 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
0 comments

La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

  • 0

The following people appeared Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Accused

Carlton L. Jack, 46, La Crosse, was charged on Tuesday with one count of felony bail jumping after police were called to a dispute on the South Side, between Jack and an individual he was supposed to have no contact with based on a past charge. Jack was released on a signature bond.

Jeffrey M. Bell, 27, La Crosse, was charged on Tuesday with a felony after strangling a woman he knows until she became unconscious, according to the criminal complaint. He was also charged with two misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and battery after verbally abusing and repeatedly punching the woman. He was released on a signature bond with the condition he has no contact with the woman.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News