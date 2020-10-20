La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Brandon D. Borreson, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police found 1.1 grams of heroin in Borreson's possession after an Oct. 17 traffic stop in La Crosse. Court Commissioner Patricia Heim set cash bail at $250.
Alex A. Anderson, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Anderson was found concealing separate baggies of heroin and methamphetamine Oct. 17 as he was being booked in the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $500 signature bond.
The following people were charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Cameron L. Coleman, 35, La Crosse, was charged in two separate complaints. The first complaint charges Coleman with fraud by use of a financial transaction card, and the second charges him with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the first criminal complaint, Coleman stole a credit card and made over $4,000 in fraudulent purchases between Aug. 16-28. In the second complaint, he allegedly was found with 3.4 grams of methamphetamine after an Oct. 2 traffic stop. He was released on a signature bond.
Verquez M. Williams, 32, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, he inadvertently left behind 2.1 grams of heroin May 3 at Kwik Trip on West Avenue. He was released on a signature bond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!