La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Brandon D. Borreson, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police found 1.1 grams of heroin in Borreson's possession after an Oct. 17 traffic stop in La Crosse. Court Commissioner Patricia Heim set cash bail at $250.

Alex A. Anderson, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Anderson was found concealing separate baggies of heroin and methamphetamine Oct. 17 as he was being booked in the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $500 signature bond.

The following people were charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court: