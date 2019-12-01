La Crosse County real estate transfers for Sunday, Dec. 1

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Gregory Armstrong to Steven Armstrong, 727, 729, 731 and 733 Avon St.
J Mathison Properties LLC to Bullseye Property Investments LLC, 1217 West Ave., $312,987.
Thomas Granum Revocable Trust to J Mathison Properties LLC, 2201 Park Ave., $75,000.
Mark Miller to Stacy Rommel, 1722 St. Andrew St.
Rebecca Cox and Woodruff Properties LLC to Rebecca and Sean Cox, 1416 Weston St.
Dwaine and Barbara Smith Revocable Trust to Rebecca Werren, 1831 Adams St., $113,500.
Marvin and Irene Heyer Family Trust to DTK Investments LLC, 1235 and 1237 S. 14th St.
DTK Investments LLC to Warnecke Investments LLC, 1435 and 1437 St. 14th St., $165,000.
St. Paul Lutheran Church of La Crosse to First Evangelical Lutheran Church Inc., 1121 and 1123 Division St. and 420 and 500 S. West Ave., $1,200,000.
Barbara and Dennis Jochman to Kurt Brown and Bridget Garrity, 217 N. 23rd St., $299,000.
Nathan Johnson to Nicole Schroeder, 2311 Wood St., $75,000.
Marcus and Sara Christianson to Kim Henderson and Noah James, 812 Windsor St., $132,500.
Leah and Zachary Stegall to Cindy and Jason Kartman, 2533 Jackson St., $192,500.
Fannie Mae to Renee Horton, 2230 Loomis St.
Jean Flottmeyer Estate to Anthony Flottmeyer Supplemental Needs Trust, 319 N. 26th Place.
Daniel Roemhild to Courtney White, 2302 Sunrise Dr., $194,500.
Nancy Gerrard to Jason and Kelly Mayer, 530 Fisherman Road, $145,000.
Joshua and Mary Duh to St. Joseph Rental Properties LLC, 1017 and 1019 Adams St.
Julie and Scott Mooney to Ethan Silvius, 2803 S. 31st St., $155,000.
Olivia Severson to victoria Potaracke, 1548 Farnam St., $94,900.
La Crosse Investment Group LLC to Theresa Krier, 1935 S. 23rd St., $159,900
Timothy Snyder to Donald and Patricia Koel, 2617 Prospect St., $113,000.
Phonechaleun and Thomas Drievold to Heidi and Matthew Kuennen, 4670 County Road F, $245,000.
Lesley Charlton Joint Revocable Trust and Scott Helweb Joint Revocable Trust to Jami and Joseph Mathison, 342 and 344 S. 19th St., $205,000.
Garland and Nancy Amunson to Pamela Hedlund, 2006 Adams St., $128,000.
Douglas and Samantha Lawrence to Sarah and Wayne Reynolds, 1935 S. 21st Terrace, $145,000.
Wells Fargo Bank to Christopher Albers, 522 Kane St., $45,000.
La Crosse Community Housing Development Organization to Couleecap Inc., 421 and 425 Mississippi St., $25,300.
Margaret Linden Estate to Brady Crabtree and Abbey Reese, 1421 S. 31st Place, $154,900.
Debra and Herbert Barnes to Susan and Todd Williams, 4313 S. Mariah Drive, $208,500.
Jared Kast and Sara Rasmussen-Kast to Kathleen and Peter Kanikula, 1908 King St., $270,000.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Matelski Family Limited Liability Partnership to Bwere LLC, 1845 E. Main St., $850,000.
Renee Dettmann to APD Holdings LLC, 524 and 526 Vilas St., $218,500.
K&M Berberich LLC to Adam Dickinson, 1030 Lincoln St., $192,500.
Chad Norpel to Chad Niegelsen, 613, 615, 617 and 619 Troy St., $430,000.
Richard Helman to Brenda and Thomas Kleinschmidt, 1063 Fairfield St., $120,000.
Yer Thao and Tou Yang to Mark and Stacy Butenhoff, 410 N. Seventh Ave., $242,000.
Janice Boldt and Sheriff La Crosse County to Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition, 509 Riders Club Road.
Tracy Lasarge and Michael Ziegler to Gregory and Louisa Cierzan, 1034 Streblow St., $310,000.
Alan Locketz to Alan Locketz and Anne Miller, 409 S. Oak Ave., $94,400.
Sandra Simonson to Gaylord and Sandra Simonson, 1637 Pine Ridge Drive.
Sally Brown to Linda Hill and Lori Linzmeyer, 1052 Fair Meadow Way.
Wedgewood LLC and Weiss Commercial Real Estate LLC to Ashley Real Estate LLC, 2906 Market Place, $3,500,000.
BANGOR
Brandon Communications Inc. to JBJD LLC, $96,900.
HOLMEN
Melissa Briggs to Emily and Lee Keim, $338,300.
Chastity and Nathaniel Casey to Anne Nyseth, $188,500.
Colette Minser to James and Terese Marconi, $189,900.
Anne Nyseth to Jeffery Nyseth.
801 Evergreen LLC to JC Property Investments LLC, $196,000.
Ashley Mannigel to Ashley and Daniel Mannigel.
James Drusch Estate to Charles Drusch.
Berger Plumbing LLC to Derek and Michelle Burmester, $383,446.
WEST SALEM
Chadrec Harris to Daniel Flood, $327,000.
Brian and Victoria Campbell to Brian and Victoria Campbell Revocable Trust.
Aaron and Regina Sime to Becky and Jon Nommensen, $285,000.
TOWN OF BANGOR
Pays Den Haut LLC and Dennis Wood Trust to timothy Horman, $155,137.
TOWN OF BARRE
Katherine and William Kendhammer and Servion to Ana and Duane Schaper, $1,500.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Janice Klimke Revocable Trust to Shirley Rhodes, $199,900.
Melissa and Thomas Garson to Michelle and Timothy Robers, $170,000.
Paul and Kay Schneider Revocable Trust to JV King Properties LLC, $115,000.
David and Sonja Neubauer to Lakeshore Drive Condominiums LLC.
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Linda Amborn and Carol Booker to the Linda Amborn Revocable Trust and Carol Booker Revocable Trust.
TOWN OF HAMILTON
Werner and Betty Rhyner Living Trust to Jeanette Knutson, $76,700.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Shirley Dummer and the Dummer Family Transfer LLC to Andrew Dummer, $5,100.
Andrew Dummer to Dummer Family Enterprises LLC, $4,500.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Debe and Peter Zurawski Jr. to Debe Zurawski.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Tariann Thompson to Jamie and Justin Tranberg, $300,000.
Greg and Sandra Gyllander to Steven Downer and Christopher Sanders, $189,900.
HP River Rock LLC to Daryl and Susan Applebury, $89,955.
TOWN OF SHELBY
JJ Hengel construction LLC to Joseph Hengel Sr., $450,000.
Heather Lambert and Adam Woolley to Madreanne Woolley.
Madreanne Woolley to Douglas and Samantha Lawrence, $200,000.