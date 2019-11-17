The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are listed without prices.
CITY OF LA CROSSE
Deke and Janell Mader to Jessica Lepke, 2104 Adams St., $231,900.
Laura Krister to Kylie and Matthew Wiltgen, 1307 Hyde Ave., $174,000.
Harper and Kassidy Taggart to Blake and Britta Durtsche, 223 S. 21st St., $227,600.
George Brown and the GKB La Crosse Properties LLC to George Brown, 410 10th St. N., 1117, 1119, 1121 and 1123 Vine St., 802 S. Seventh St.
James and Barbara Tucker Revocable Trust to PHM Storage LLC, 518 Logan St.
Berdena Hoepfner to Madison PL LLC, 2504 Madison Place, $190,000.
W&B Cribs LLC to Dylan Davis, 2410 George St., $152,500.
Dennis and Jan Gardner to Ricky Honeman, 4836 County Road B, $157,250.
PE Rentals LLC to CMKJ Properties LLC, 725 N. 24th St., 2601 Cottage Grove Ave., 1008 S. Sixth St. and 1015 Main St., $850,000.
Donald and Patricia Koel to Ariya Le, 2232 Prospect St., $161,500.
Catherine and Ricky Thompson to Barbara and Gregory Grob, 407 N. Losey Blvd., $210,000.
Paul and Peter Erickson to Dale Erickson, 2105 Johnson St., $90,000.
Angela Peterson to the Angela Peterson Trust, 1706 Wood St.
Favre Real Estate LLC to Jamie Kindt, 2231 St. 14th St., $156,000.
Citizens State Bank of Loyal to Fleming Commercial Investments LLC, 2010 and 2012 21st St. S., $50,000.
Jane Johnson and the Sheriff La Crosse County to City of La Crosse, 2549 S. 13th Place, $81,500.
Beth and Robert Pischke to Katie and Richard Brown, 561 N. Losey Blvd, $234,900.
Jacqueline Springer Trust to Barbara and Dennis Jochman, 2406 Redwing Road, $480,000.
Chastity Gordon to Paisley LLC, 617 Hagar St., $80,000.
David Onsrud to David Onsrud Revocable Trust, 424 S. 23rd St.
Steien Properties LLC to C&C Enterprise LLC, 1700 and 1702 Onalaska Ave., $125,000.
Christopher and Jennifer Schlegel to Lakeside Investment Properties LLC, 1827 Liberty St., $107,000.
Michael Puls to Cheryl Leisher and Ann Rendler, 1533 S. 30th St., $197,000.
Board of Regents of the UW System to J&L Real Estate LLC, 2319 and 2323 Madison St.
LX 407 S. 23 St. LLC to Jessica and Matthew Bogel, 405 and 407 S. 23rd St., $180,000.
Lloyd Betz Estate to Anthony Krenzke, 2617 Hoeschler Drive, $48,000.
Alexa Ferro and Robert Packard to Janice Spangler, 2014 Mississippi St., $180,000.
City of La Crosse to Moore & Moore Renovating & Construction Inc., 1110 S. 10th St.
Property Logic LLC to Waterview HOA, $1,100.
James and Jill Berg to Chancelor and Justina Weisensel, 4135 Verchota St., $262,000.
Judson Steinback to Joy Steinback, 2636 S. Seventh St.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, USA, 813 Island St., $54,500.
Kelly McCormack to Stephen Lee, 2423 Chase St., $154,000.
Jane and Larry Klukas to Arthur and Erna Schwabe, 2115 Prospect St., $146,900.
CITY OF ONALASKA
Moran Revocable Declaration of Trust to Allen and Deborah Workman, 623 Fairway Creek Drive, $550,000.
Daniel Lerberg and Kristin Thompson-Lerberg to Cassandra and Thomas Martin, 1908 E. Main St., $215,500.
Robert Johnson to Robert Johnson and Lynn Meier, 1021 Main St.
Rita and Steven Krueger to Nathan Baum, 918 Westview Circle Drive., $255,000.
Stanley Roush to Kathleen and Stanley Roush.
Allison and Bryan Collins to Barbara Myers, 1412 Kingswood Lane.
Brenda and Daniel Rooney to Daniel and Brenda Rooney Joint Revocable Trust, 1274 Bentgrass Court.
Betty Callan to Autumn and Ryan Callan, 615 Gilster St., $150,000.
Joseph Sampson to Moonstone Meadow LLC, 2815 Bergamot Place, $60,500.
BANGOR
Shurson Properties LLC to Jenna and Michael Grant, $200,000.
Ashley and Nicholas Brown to Dominick and Olivia Sweeney, $200,500.
HOLMEN
Jesse Plomedahl to Nicole Plomedahl.
Jessica Tiffany and Jerome Tiffany II to Daniel Lerberg and Kristin Thompson-Lerberg, $270,000.
Davin and Kristen Lindow to Miranda Kane and Cory Riley, $180,000.
Becky and Richard Bole to Andy Ly and Huong Nguyen, $260,000.
Heidi and Justin Kleinsmith to Emily and Nicholas Sather, $350,000.
HG Holdings Group LLC to HG Group LLC, $244,900.
HG Group LLC to Andrew and Connie Gronholz, $244,900.
Patricia Jones to Austin and Katelyn Hoffman, $203,000.
Thorud Development LLC to Mark Smith, $195,600.
ROCKLAND
Calista and Christopher Mathison to Janine and Richard Smith Jr., $259,000.
Ryan Walters to Walters Investments LLC, 705 and 707 Cardinal Ave.
TOWN OF BARRE
Daniel and Karen Powell to Ryan Powell.
Ellen and Ron Reister to Shay Revocable Trust, $360,000.
Jeffrey Elliott to Patricia and Paul Wszolek, $550,000.
TOWN OF CAMPBELL
Ervin and Hazel Janisch Revocable Trust to Hazel Janisch.
Hazel Janisch to Thomas Janisch.
Hazel Janisch to Michelle and Peter Janisch, $850.
Michael Solberg to Dennis and Jodi Hoepfner, $391,000.
Linda Hinkley to the Star of the Sea LLC, $135,000.
Star of the Sea LLC to Lynch Holdings LLC, $150,000.
TOWN OF GREENFIELD
Sidhu-Setty Revocable Trust to Amanda and Kurtis Stram, $57,500.
Karen Ehlers to Douglas Ehlers.
Douglas Ehlers to Douglas and Lisa Ehlers.
TOWN OF HOLLAND
Steven Baker, Sandra Haag, Sharon Heime and Shirley Hersh to Kari Washburn, $240,000.
Dennis and Julie Rodenberg to Jessica and Jerome Tiffany II, $335,000.
Andrew and Connie Gronholz Joint Revocable Trust to Kelly and Robert Geary, $455,000.
Katherine and Timothy Johnston to Colleen and Robert Swenson, $389,900.
Cordell and Marlene Adamson to Brian and Penny Bohn, $180,000.
TOWN OF MEDARY
Brayer and Vicki Amble to Cheryl Heath, $157,500.
Robyn Spencer Individual Property Trust to Donald and Penelope Oines, $80,000.
TOWN OF ONALASKA
Anne and Timothy Lawlor to Joan Berzinski, $365,000.
Roxana and Stuart Leinbach to Autumn and Nicholas Kletzien, $565,000.
GVC Inc. to Copeland Landings LLC.
Gavaghan LLC to Adam and Alison Wershofen, $71,000.
Randall Beers Estate to Elizabeth Temp.
Larry Howe to Larry and Patricia Howe.
Mark Mueller to Amanda and Brendan Vierling, $44,000.
Betty and Roland Helmreich to Greg and Roseann Jones, $225,000.
TOWN OF SHELBY
Joseph and Patricia Nicols to Joseph Nicols Jr. Family Irrevocable Trust and Patricia Nicols Trust.
Kay Row to the Kay Rowe Trust.
Advanced Home Builder LLC to Kleinsasser Brothers Construction LLC, $245,000.
J&C Schubnel Trust to Cecilia and David Tubb, $555,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.