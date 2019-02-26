The city of La Crosse is taking steps to tackle the fallout from last weekend's winter storm, with Street Department crews removing snow from the roadside starting Tuesday and the Police Department announcing Tuesday that it will begin towing vehicles that haven't been moved since the storm.
Street Department crews will tackle removing snow from the roadside in several locations throughout the city starting Tuesday night.
Weather permitting, the snow removal from downtown La Crosse, Old Town North and other locations will continue for several nights until complete, possibly extending into the morning hours.
Motorists are asked not to attempt to drive on the streets or cross intersections when the snow crew is present. The large mounds of snow in the street will make it very difficult for cars to get through.
The effort will also affect parking in some areas, which are marked by orange temporary no-parking signs.
La Crosse police warned the owners of vehicles parked on the street that haven't been moved since the wintry mix fell Saturday and Sunday, saying the vehicles will be considered abandoned according to state law.
The department recommends people move their vehicles prior to being towed. If they are towed, the city will notify the vehicle's owner of the impounding by certified mail and the owner will have 10 days to claim the vehicle. There's a $150 towing processing forfeiture and a $30-a-day storage fee.
