La Crosse Street Department crews will tackle removing snow from the roadside in several locations throughout the city starting Tuesday night.

Weather-permitting, the snow removal from downtown La Crosse, Old Town North and other locations will continue for several nights until complete, possibly extending into the morning hours.

Motorists are asked not to attempt to drive on the streets or cross intersections when the snow crew is present. The large mounds of snow in the street will make it very difficult for cars to get through.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune.

