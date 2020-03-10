La Crosse diocese celebrating St. Joseph's Table

The children of Casa Hogar and the Father Joseph Walijewski Legacy Guild are paying tribute to St. Joseph and celebrating father Joseph Walijewski's life with a ritual meal called St. Joseph's Table, according to the Diocese of La Crosse.

The meal, which will be held 5:30-8 p.m. March 19 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., is an ancient Italian tradition to honor St. Joseph, the husband of Virgin Mary. RSVP to the event, which is also hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 839, by calling 608-782-2953 or 608-784-6974.

There will be a second meal at 7:30 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. March 22 at Saint Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse, in which everyone is encouraged to bring a breakfast bread, muffins or coffee cake to share.

