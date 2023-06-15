WEST SALEM — There’s plenty of cars that circle La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway’s quarter-mile track every week in different shapes, sizes and paint schemes.

One car in the Hornets division, Bentley Knaack’s No. 77, dons blue, pink and white, the colors of the transgender pride flag. At the top of the windshield, “Equality Motorsports” is written with a rainbow color scheme.

In a sport where the car can become a form of expression, Knaack car expresses what she feels now seven years into her transition as a trans woman.

“I want everyone to know who I am,” Knaack said. “I’m not ashamed of who I am or the changes I’ve gone through in my life. I feel like I’ve lived a very full life either way and I’m much happier now since my transition.”

The Onalaska-native Knaack is in her first full season racing in the Hornets division at La Crosse, returning to the sport after spending her teens racing at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna.

Knaack stopped racing in part to help raise their kids, but eventually cracks started to form in the 17-year relationship with their partner. That’s when Knaack started transitioning, taking hormones for the first time seven years ago and undergoing several surgeries.

“It was a pretty ragged relationship,” Knaack said. “When we finally parted ways and I realized it was just better for me and my daughters, that’s when I decided to finally come out to the world about everything I had known since I was knee-high to a grasshopper. It’s been an eventful couple of years of getting to where I’ve wanted to be for the last 48 years of my life.”

It was one of Knaack’s daughters, Abigail, a friendship with La Crosse quarter-mile ringers Robert and Lester Stanfield and a trip to Road America that eventually brought Bentley back to the garage several years ago.

“I’ve been out here and watched (Rob and Lester) and we started coming out here a little bit more,” Knaack said. “I took my daughter to a Road America race. She was barely 15, not even starting with driver’s ed yet and she said she wanted to race out here.”

Abigail is in her third season with Bentley there the entire way as a supporter and crew member. The initial jump back into racing for Bentley was not as simple as it was back when they were drag racing at WIR.

While the presence of LGBTQ racers has grown across the country over recent years, it’s still new to many long-time racers. Beyond helping her daughter race, Bentley had to also navigate educating some on her transition and what all it meant.

“It was rough the first year out here for everyone to kind of get used to the idea, those who hadn’t been around the LGBTQ community or had much interaction with people like me,” Bentley Knaack said. “There were a few speed bumps the first year but as my daughter started to progress and make friends out here, things started getting a little easier.”

Bentley’s first season has been slow out the gate, holding 13th in the standings after three feature appearances. Her most recent feature finish of sixth on June 10 is her best of the season.

Bentley admits that Equality Motorsports is a work in progress, but it’s moving in the right direction with a goal of eventually having more cars and more involvement from the LGBTQ community. She drives with sponsorship from The Center 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection in La Crosse.

The weekend at the racetrack is often an escape for many teams and drivers from their hectic lives during the week. Plenty get to take their mind off work or home life, but for some it’s an escape from a world they can’t always understand.

In the case of Bentley, sometimes it’s escaping a world that doesn’t always understand her or the LGBTQ community. That’s why the colors of the transgender pride flag, the sponsorship from The Center and the rainbow text of “Equality Motorsports” are there. To be seen and hopefully be understood.

“Life is a little more complicated now at times because of everything going on all over the country as far as things against the LGBTQ community,” Bentley Knaack said. “That’s making things a little harder for me to handle on my own, but (the paint scheme) is to stand out. We’re here and racing also. We’re not just anyone out here.”