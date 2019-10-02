One is the spark, the other fire. The next week, the roles are reversed.
Regardless, there is a heated but respected high-speed rivalry between the short-track king, Steve Carlson, and the young gun, Nick Panitzke, who hopes to swipe the crown from him at least one more time.
The pair resume their battle on Thursday night at the 50th annual Oktoberfest Race Weekend, a four-day racing extravaganza at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway. The prize that the 61-year-old Carlson and the 29-year-old Panitzke are chasing is the Tobacco Outlet Plus Late Model season championship.
There is no more than a bumper between the two heading into the 40-lap finale, as Carlson has 808 points, five more than Panitzke. Five points, by the way, happens to be the margin that Carlson beat Panitzke for the 2018 championship.
“We have had a pretty good season and have been there right at the end,” said Carlson, a West Salem driver who won four feature races, had six runner-up finishes and never found himself out of the top five in 16 starts this season.
“You’ve got to give it everything you’ve got every Saturday night or you’re not going to win. When the competition gets better, you’ve got to get better.”
He has, but so has Panitzke.
After Carlson won the season-opener on April 20, Panitzke won three consecutive feature races, taking the points lead and putting pressure on Carlson, who has captured four of the past five track championships. Panitzke had a fast car, plenty of motivation and his eyes on a crown.
“We had a really good car at the opener, but just didn’t get it done there. Overall, the car has been great,” said Panitzke, a driver from Lonsdale, Minn., who won six feature races and had eight top-five finishes this season.
“(Thursday) we are just going to race, that is all there is to it. I don’t look at it any differently. It is Oktoberfest. You can find yourself worrying too much about points, so that is why it is really important to race it like any other race.”
It isn’t any other race, however.
Oktoberfest draws drivers, teams and fans from the upper Midwest and even across the country. Carlson and Panitzke will be racing against the normal weekly competition, but also against top-notch drivers from outside the area. In addition, the normal 25-lap feature race is bumped up to 40 laps for Oktoberfest.
It’s one of just three championships decided on Thursday — Sportsmen and Hobby Stock are the other two. The longest race, a 200-lap event, decides the ARCA Midwest Tour season champion on Sunday afternoon, capping the four-day event.
“It is a multifaceted event. For the weekly (racing) fans, it is about it (Late Model points) going down to the wire this year just like it did last year,” said Chuck Deery, the Speedway GM since 1987. “Who doesn’t like the top two guys currently in any sport going head-to-head.
“It is like the last pitch, the last inning or the last play. It is great sporting drama.”
Carlson, who drives car No. 66, said his strategy doesn’t change because of 15 extra laps. A driver known for his silky-smooth style and ability to pass on each of the four corners, he’s going for it from the start.
“You drop the green flag and you’ve got to go, 25 or 40 laps, it doesn’t matter,” said Carlson, who has won 12 feature races over the past two seasons. “It seems like he (Panitzke) is either in front of me or behind me.”
Panitzke, who has 11 feature wins over the past two seasons, did have two hiccups this season, one on June 22 when he finished eighth and one on Aug. 3 when he finished 15th. On Aug. 15 he was battling Ty Majeski for the lead with one lap to go when the two tangled — and per track rules, both were sent to the rear of the field.
“We were up there going for the lead on the last laps with Majeski, and Majeski went around and we both ended up going to the back,” said Panitzke, who drives car No. 22. “Honestly, I have had a ton of fun racing at La Crosse. That is our main focus.
“We did a little bit of racing outside of La Crosse, but there is really no place like racing in La Crosse.”
Panitzke finished third in the national points standings, called the Whelen All-American Series, trailing Jacob Goede of Carver, Minn., by just 12 points (582 to 570). Panitzke recorded nine wins, 21 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes in 31 starts while racing at the Fairgrounds Speedway, Madison and Elko, Minn.
Carlson, meanwhile, had an impressive national performance, too, despite racing at one track. He took 19th with 480 points in a season that included four wins and 16 top-five finishes in 16 starts at the Fairgrounds Speedway.
While Carlson’s and Panitzke’s focus remains solely on the finale at Oktoberfest, both seem ready for more. Thursday, and beyond.
“I have a great car owner and a great crew, so it would be kind of foolish to quit now,” Carlson said.
