La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Steve Carlson finally gets first win of season

WEST SALEM — Steve Carlson has been winning races at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway since 1982, and yet the former champion said he found himself in “foreign” territory in the midst of a winless season.

Carlson finally picked up his first victory of the season Saturday in the 25-lap NASCAR Weekly Late Model feature in a car he only purchased weeks before the season.

“It’s kind of all foreign to me,” Carlson said. “We have a different brand of car and it’s all new to me again. I’m finally getting it figured out.”

Carlson — the 2007 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national champion — took the lead on lap four and dominated the field all the way to the checkered flag. Steve Bachman tried his best to catch Carlson before settling for second. Fast qualifier of the day Dan Fredrickson finished third.

The West Salem-native has had to adapt the last few years to being an owner-driver. Before the start of the season, Carlson got a new used Chevy car and had to rebuild it from scratch.

“For many years I had a really great car owner,” Carlson said. “A few years ago he decided he didn’t want to race anymore and I understand. Few weeks before the season opener, I bought a used race car and I had to do a lot of work. I stripped it down to the bare frame and rebuilt the whole car.”

While it’s Carlson’s first victory of the season, it’s not the first time the No. 66 has gone to victory lane. In the opening race of the season, Mike Carlson drove his dad’s car to a win after his No. 50 had a mechanical failure in practice.

Steve Carlson had a pair of podium finishes in recent weeks but hadn’t found the setup to bring him a victory. After his win, Carlson described finding the right combination for the car as a jigsaw puzzle that fit just perfectly Saturday night.

“I’ve had a long summer with this car,” Steve Carlson said. “We’ve had to do a lot of work with this car. I’ve got a great crew and great sponsors. We worked hard on this and my son has helped me tremendously.”

Even with national and track championships on his resume, the win did a ton to boost Steve Carlson’s morale and confidence with two weekends left before the Oktoberfest break.

“It definitely helps my confidence,” Carlson said. “We’re going to run next week and then we have a double-feature the last week so that’s three more chances to get podium finishes. We’ll see if we can do it.”

VIAN WINS HOBBY STOCK TITLE

After several laps of side-by-side battling, Charles Vian Jr edged out Mike Krueger Jr at the finish line of the 15-lap Hobby Stock feature to win the series championship and his second feature of the season.

On top of the two victories, the No. 28 car has shown speed by breaking the newly-repaved quarter-mile track record twice over the course season.

“It’s just up keeping the car,” Vian said. “Working on it and putting a lot of time into it. It’s really what it boils down to, time.”

The final weekend of the year for the Hobby Stock division was filled with ups and downs for Vian prior to being crowned champion. Vian captured the fastest time in qualifying while Krueger failed to turn a lap.

In the heat race, Vian climbed out of his car and voiced frustration with Alex Rud for running into him after a spin. Vian pulled the car off to assess the damage before returning to the heat and finishing fifth.

Krueger Jr entered the day trailing by 12 points, but failing to turn a lap in qualifying and thus scored no points for the session. The final margin in the standings was 20 points despite winning the heat race.

In the Sportsmen 20-lap feature, leader Randy Humfeld had Bill Schott and Sam Niles breathing down his neck until Schott and Niles made contact with six laps to go. The incident bottled up the rest of the field and allowed Humfeld to pull away and capture the win. Niles recovered to finish second while Schott finished fourth.

History was made in the High School Racing Association 15-lap feature when Ashton Kinsey won and became the first driver in series history to win three straight features at three different tracks.

Chris Christen suffered damage to his No. 22 car on the opening lap of the 15-lap Hornets feature. Christen would go on to lead until Ben Thurk passed him with six to go and Christen retired following an incident with Jacob Iverson.

Thurk would go on to win the race while series point’s leader Lester Stanfield finished runner up and Carter Horstman took third.

The front row of the 15-lap Six-Shooter feature held strong for the first several laps. It would be outside pole sitter John Huebner who eventually overtook inside pole sitter Landon Lockington for the lead and go on to win. Jake Schomers finished second and Lockington finished third.

Next week’s racing at the Speedway includes the NASCAR Late Models, Sportsmen, Hornets and Street Stock divisions. The main event of the evening will be the World Famous Annual Trailer Race of Destruction. Gate opens at 5:30 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m.