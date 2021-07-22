La Crosse Jazz Orchestra presents 'A Trumpet Storm'

The Jazz in the Park 2021 Concert series, featuring the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, will perform “A Trumpet Storm” at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 25, in Riverside Park.

Sunday’s performance features two sensational guest performers. Chicago Jazz Orchestra trumpet virtuoso Brent Turney, described by LJO director Greg Balfany as perhaps the premiere trumpet lead artist in the entire Midwest, will perform trumpet legend Maynard Fergusson’s “Maria” from “West Side Story.” Clifford Brown’s famous composition “Joy Spring” will be another highlight from Turney. Two additional selections pay tribute to Gordon Goodwin’s great west coast band and bebop trumpet great Kenny Dorham.

EauClaire singer/actress Cathy Reitz will offer performances of Ella Fitzgerald’s “I Won’t Dance” Julie London’s “Black Coffee.” Additional selections include the music of Diane Schurr and Natalie Cole

The concert is free for all and suitable for the whole family. In case of rain, the performance will move to the Cavalier Theater.

The 2021 Jazz in the Park series concludes on Sunday, Aug. 1, with Janet Planet, Wisconsin’s best know jazz singer, as featured artist.

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra is Western Wisconsin’s premier big band. Directed by Greg Balfany, the group is best known through its Jazz in the Park concert series. The LJO mission: to promote, preserve and forward the creation of jazz music through free live performances available to all in our region. LJO operates under fiscal sponsorship from La Crosse Community Foundation. For more information, go to www.lacrosse jazzorchestra.com.

