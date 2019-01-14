HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Black River Falls at G-E-T. Dairyland—Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Royall at Westby, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Nonconference—Sparta at Pioneer Westfield, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at Central; Arcadia at Onalaska; Mauston at Onalaska Luther; Viroqua at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.; West Salem at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: SWC—River Valley at Prairie du Chien, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Coulee—West Salem/Bangor at Black River Falls co-op, 7:30 p.m.
