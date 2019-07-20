Trey Harris was just 6 years old when he fell in love with baseball, and he can still remember that time pretty vividly.
The Loggers outfielder and University of Arkansas sophomore started his baseball career with a broken arm after a fall off the monkey bars landed him in cast during his first season. It didn’t sideline him long, and his love for the game has only grown.
Despite receiving football scholarship offers from Air Force and Missouri Western as a wide receiver, Harris knew that the right choice was — and always will be — baseball.
“Baseball is my first love,” he said. “There’s a picture of me at home with a broken arm in a cast, and I still continued to play with the cast. It wasn’t easy, but as a kid I was like, ‘whatever’ and still wanted to play.”
The desire to play baseball and grow as an athlete is still just as evident 13 years later. Being able to play with the University of Arkansas, who made it to the College World Series, and now in the Northwoods League is helping shape the 5-foot-10 outfielder into an all-around solid player with speed, a good arm and a little bit of power.
Loggers’ manager Brian Lewis knew that he would be getting a productive player in Harris, but the power aspect of the outfielder came as a sweet surprise.
“In all honestly I didn’t expect his power to come so quickly,” Lewis said. “I didn’t expect that right away, but I knew he would be an effective player. He’s been exceeding our expectations, but he’s also been doing what’s expected.”
Harris’ power has come in the image of three home runs in a 16-game span, which is a first for him. Harris — the No. 5 overall prospect in Arkansas — went yard in games against Duluth, Eau Claire and Willmar and has driven in 11 runs in 16 games.
Being able to round the bases and touch home after a home run as often as he has is a feeling that Harris wasn’t expecting, but it’s been an experience that gives the outfielder confidence that he still has more to add to his arsenal.
“Getting those home runs felt good, especially for someone like me who doesn’t usually hit a lot of them,” he said. “I’m not used to it, so it makes me feel good and like I can still add something to my game.”
Besides a small pop of power, the outfielder shines with his key component of consistency. Since arriving in La Crosse in late June, Harris has maintained a .323 batting average while recording hits in 13 of 16 games heading into Saturday’s game against Waterloo.
So far, Harris’ time with the Loggers has kept him looking forward when it comes to baseball. Playing with one of the top collegiate programs in the nation and being able to spend a successful summer in the Northwoods League has helped Harris chase his ultimate dream — making it to the major leagues.
“My dream of playing further in my career after college is something that I’ve always wanted, and that’s really been motivating me,” he said.
And this time, he’s doing it without a cast on his arm.
