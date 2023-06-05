The search for their new field manager brought the La Crosse Loggers somewhere they’d never gone before … back to their own past.

Josh Frye became the first manager in Loggers history to have previously played for them when he was announced as the team’s new skipper in December.

Frye spent two seasons with the Loggers, winning a Northwoods League title in 2012 before becoming a league All-Star in 2013.

“I think having a good rapport with the staff and upper management as far as the staff, general manager, the owner, it made it a no-brainer for me to come here,” Frye said.

After being a late addition to the pitching staff in 2012, Frye returned to La Crosse the next year. He pitched a team-high 76 innings and had a league-high 79 strikeouts, thriving in a different environment from his college games at Long Beach State University.

“For me, I’d come here and I was used to playing in front of 1,000 people a night,” Frye said. “Every time I came here, we were getting 3,000 people plus every night. Tonight was Tuesday and we almost got 3,000 fans.”

“It’s all about the Copeland crazies coming out and supporting us night in night out.”

Frye was a second-team All-American

in at 2014 and went on to play two seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization, a year in the Frontier League and two more seasons in Australia before transitioning to coaching.

Frye is one of 213 all-time Loggers to have gone on to play professional baseball, including 27 in the MLB this year. Beyond passing down his knowledge, Frye said players are going to learn about the grind of a professional or minor league schedule through the Northwoods League.

“The biggest thing about this Northwoods League and the Loggers in general is it gives these players the opportunity to show them how many games you’re going to be playing if you’re signed to a professional level,” Frye said. “We’re playing 72 games in roughly 85 to 90 days or so. That’s a big schedule and that’s what a minor league baseball or major league schedule would be.”

“It can kind of make or break you where you can say ‘Okay, baseball is for me.’ Or, you could say it’s not.”

In just seven years of coaching, Frye has been a pitching coach at three different levels. He coached at his alma mater and Cypress College. Today, Frye is the pitching coach at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

Frye’s not new to coaching in the Northwoods League, spending two seasons with the Rochester Honkers in 2017 and 2018 before spending last year in La Crosse leading the pitching staff.

It can be a tough transition, Frye admitted. His team is now one week and eight games into the season at the stage where he might normally be looking to ramp up preseason practices.

“The biggest difference is at the lower levels or school level, you have time to build a relationship and rapport with the players,” Frye said. “You have those practices where you can see what you’ve got. Here you’re just kind of thrown into the fire. You get a practice or two and then go straight into games. That’s the big difference where you kind of have to learn on the fly what players can do.”

The California native has garnered a staff from nearly every corner of the country alongside president Chris Goodell and general manager Ben Kapanke.

Devin Burke spent five seasons in the Colorado Rockies farm system and was an assistant coach at Wagner College in New York prior to joining the Loggers as a pitching coach.

Hitting coach Victor Burgos from Texas spent 2022 with Class A’s St. Lucie Mets — an affiliate of the New York Mets — and played professionally for four years. First base coach Colten Bond played Division 2 baseball at Ashland University and previously coached summer ball for the Triple Crown Royals in Columbus, Ohio.

It may be hundreds of miles away from home for him and his entire staff, but Frye wouldn’t do it if not for the love he developed for La Crosse and the Loggers fans over the past decade plus.

“I really like it here,” Frye said. “La Crosse is a great city and the fans show up here every night. It’s a great town.”