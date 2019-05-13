Tomah Memorial Hospital and Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin are looking to area residents to donate blood heading into a busy time of year.
“As we head into Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer, we are relying on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to give the gift of life,” said Matt Queen, Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin public relations and communications specialist.
Residents can donate blood at Tomah Memorial Hospital Tuesday, May 22 from noon to 6 p.m.
“In just an hour, one blood donor can save three lives. There is always a need for all blood types, especially type O negative, which is the universal blood type and is used to treat patients in emergencies,” added Queen.
Tomah Memorial Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said as an extra incentive, the first 75 residents who attempt to donate will receive a certificate for a free ticket to a La Crosse Loggers baseball game in La Crosse, courtesy of the La Crosse Loggers.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin strives to see 800 donors a day to collect the blood needed by patients in the hospitals with which they collaborate, like Tomah Memorial.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent. Forms are available at Tomah Memorial, and online with the BloodCenter of Wisconsin at www.versiti.org/Wisconsin.
Donors can schedule a blood donation time at www.tomahhospital.org.
