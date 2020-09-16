La Crosse man accused of cultivating marijuana without landowner's permission

A 21-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with two felonies after being accused of growing marijuana in the town of Medary without the landowner's permission.

Samuel J. Nickel was charged with manufacturing marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to the criminal complaint, police were tipped off Aug. 20 to a possible marijuana growing operation on Keil Coulee Road, where they discovered an outside growing site 50 feet from the roadway.

The operation was 600 square feet with mesh netting and a wooden gate. Several trees had been removed to make room for the operation. Police set up a trail camera at the site.

Police returned to the site Aug. 25 and located an unoccupied vehicle registered to Nickel. Police waited for Nickel to return to the vehicle, followed him for a short distance and initiated a traffic stop.

Nickel initially denied growing the marijuana and said he had permission from the landowner to train his dog there.