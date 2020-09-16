La Crosse man accused of cultivating marijuana without landowner's permission

A 21-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with two felonies after being accused of growing marijuana in the town of Medary without the landowner's permission.
Samuel J. Nickel was charged with manufacturing marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to the criminal complaint, police were tipped off Aug. 20 to a possible marijuana growing operation on Keil Coulee Road, where they discovered an outside growing site 50 feet from the roadway.
The operation was 600 square feet with mesh netting and a wooden gate. Several trees had been removed to make room for the operation. Police set up a trail camera at the site.
Police returned to the site Aug. 25 and located an unoccupied vehicle registered to Nickel. Police waited for Nickel to return to the vehicle, followed him for a short distance and initiated a traffic stop.
Nickel initially denied growing the marijuana and said he had permission from the landowner to train his dog there.
He later admitted planting the drug, but said it was for his personal use only. He told police he hadn't harvested any plants because they were dying. When asked why he was growing marijuana on another person's land, he replied, "Because I don't have any property of my own," according to the criminal complaint.
Police removed 38 marijuana plants from the site. The landowner told police he had given Nickel permission to hunt turkey and train a dog. He said Nickel had abused his trust by using his property to grow marijuana and that Nickel should be responsible for removing the fence and planting new trees.
Later that day, police obtained a search warrant for Nickel's residence on Denton Street in La Crosse, where marijuana was being cultivated inside. Police removed 48 plants from the residence and two jars containing 76 grams of marijuana.
Nickel has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Sept. 29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!