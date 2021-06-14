La Crosse man accused of selling 32 grams methamphetamine

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 35-year-old La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine. Corey J. Stern faces felony charges of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

According a criminal complaint filed Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police made arrangements with a confidential informant who told police that Stern had access to a large amount of methamphetamine. The informant said one ounce of methamphetamine could be purchased from Stern, and police gave the informant $600 for the transaction.

The complaint says Stern and the informant completed the transaction on the north side of La Crosse on Jan. 13. The informant returned with 32.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Stern was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in Juneau County June 2 after police allegedly found 200 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm. Stern was booked into the Juneau County Jail, and a warrant was issued Friday by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle for Stern to appear in La Crosse.

The complaint says Stern is on bond for two previous deliveries of methamphetamine, which triggered the bail jumping charge.

