A La Crosse man accused of strangling and sexually assaulting a woman said he did it to protect her, according to a criminal complaint.
Michael C. Jones, 37, of La Crosse, was charged Wednesday with second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim reported Jones to Holmen police Feb. 8 after Jones forced her to perform a sex act, choked her until she blacked out and physically and verbally assaulted her, according to the report.
According to the complaint, the victim said she had had a relationship Jones and was taking a trip with him to Wisconsin Dells. She began having consensual sex with Jones that became non-consensual when Jones pushed her face down for about 30 seconds.
Jones let her go and then began speaking incoherently, saying, “This is what I have to do to save your life and your kid," before Jones began choking her and verbally assaulting her, according to the complaint.
The victim said Jones also slapped her five or six times before she was able to attempt to get away, but Jones started choking her again until she passed out, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim said Jones apologized when she woke up and said, “I did what he had to do” and “You can leave or turn me in if you want, I don’t care,” according to the complaint, but the victim said she was too frightened to leave when she woke up and really thought Jones would kill her; he had his hand over her nose and mouth and she couldn’t breathe.
Jones contacted Holmen police Feb. 9 and wanted to speak with police about the “Outlaws,” according to the complaint.
Jones remembered the consensual part of the story but thought he and the victim were at his apartment, according to the complaint.
Jones thought the victim was comfortable with what was happening and said he thought he was protecting the victim and her child by doing these acts, according to the criminal complaint.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez asked for a competency evaluation during Jones’ initial appearance Wednesday.
Jones said he didn't believe he needed a competency evaluation but agreed to take it. He does not qualify for a public defender and filed for a court-appointed lawyer.
