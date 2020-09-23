 Skip to main content
La Crosse man arrested for 4th OWI
La Crosse man arrested for 4th OWI

A 51-year-old La Crosse man has been arrested for fourth-offense drunk driving.

Charles E. Tillman was clocked traveling 38 mph in a 30 mph zone on Rose Street, according to the criminal complaint. Police followed Tillman's vehicle eastbound onto Windsor Street, where Tillman brought his vehicle to a stop after taking an exceptionally long time to pull over.

The complaint says Tillman had slurred speech and glassy eyes, and police detected the odor of intoxicants inside the vehicle. He told police he had consumed one or two beers during the previous four to five hours. Police observed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test registered a blood-alcohol level of .219.

The complaint says Tillman refused a blood test, and police obtained a search warrant.

Tillman's previous three drunk-driving convictions occurred in 2005, 2009 and 2011. All three are from La Crosse County.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

