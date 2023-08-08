A 42-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with multiple drug offenses and may face additional charges.

Benjamin W. Thoreson was charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, possessing an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered Thoreson held on a $100,000 cash bond. La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp told the court that Thoreson could face "more serious" charges. The complaint includes Thoreson's long arrest record dating back to 1998.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police initiated an Aug. 2 search for Thoreson, who had multiple warrants and was wanted for questioning in another incident. Police determined Thoreson was staying at Econo Lodge on Rose Street in La Crosse and located him at the hotel shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The complaint says Thoreson fled the hotel on an electric scooter and allegedly ignored police orders to stop. Police cut off Thoreson at the 2100 block of Charles Street, when he reportedly attempted to jump the curb with the scooter and lost control of the vehicle. Police were then able to take Thoreson into custody.

Police recovered a black shoulder bag from Thoreson. It allegedly contained 14.6 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of fentanyl, four hydrocodone pills and a digital scale. A separate mesh bag contained a glass pipe, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Thoreson told police he had a gun, and police recovered a loaded .22 caliber Ruger from Thoreson's waistband.

Levine scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 17.