A 50-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after he allegedly strangled a woman twice within 48 hours.

Alan C. Kubera was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of strangulation/suffocation (two counts), stalking and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct (two counts) and battery.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Sept. 9 call at a La Crosse address, where a woman told police of two incidents. She said the first occurred on Sept. 7, when Kubera pressed his forearm against her neck and impeded her breathing. She said her throat was sore and she sought medical attention.

The woman said Kubera attacked her again Sept. 9, when he struck, pushed, strangled and suffocated her multiple times. She also said Kubera wouldn’t let her access her cell phone.

The complaint says Kubera told police, “It’s all my fault,” but offered few details on the incident.

Judge Scott Horne set a preliminary hearing for Sept. 19.