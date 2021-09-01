La Crosse man pleads guilty to role in US Capitol riot

Markofski also agreed to stipulate to a five-page document that describes his involvement in the events of Jan. 6. It states Markofski traveled from Madison to Washington with Nelson to attend a Trump rally, then went to the Capitol where surveillance video showed the two enter the building through the Senate wing door at about 2:16 p.m.

At about 2:49 p.m., Markofski texted another person, “We stormed the Capitol and shut it down. Currently still inside.”

He was inside the building until about 3:41 p.m., the document states.

Afterward, Nelson and Markofski drove back to Wisconsin, the document states. Early the following morning, Nelson texted to Markofski, “We held the line ... No backing down.” Markofski replied, “(Expletive). Yeah, brother is Patriots won’t go down without a fight.” Nelson responded, “Not I.”

There was no evidence that Markofski took part in any violent or destructive acts at the Capitol. He was cooperative with law enforcement before and after his arrest, according to the document.

Damage to the Capitol from the riot was estimated at nearly $1.5 million. As part of his plea agreement, Markofski agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

Nelson is scheduled for a plea hearing Sept. 15.

Other Wisconsin men charged with taking part in the riot have status conferences set later this month. They include Michael Fitzgerald of Janesville, Kevin Loftus of Eau Claire and Joshua Munn of Melrose.

