Philip Lambert crossed the finish line first during the La Crosse Marathon that began in Sparta and finished in downtown La Crosse on Saturday.

Lambert completed the longest of the offered races in 2 hours, 31 minutes, 29 seconds to beat Jeremy Duss (2:42:14) of Monona, Wis., Ben Kipp (2:53:40) of Waukee, Iowa, Joseph Zant (2:54:51) of Hillsboro, Wis., and Jenny Marshall (2:54:52) of Chicago.

Marshall was the women's champion and finished ahead of second-place Linda Esch (3:18:45) of Caledonia, third-place Abigail English (3:27:42) of South Bend, Ind., fourth-place Madeline Wetterhahn (3:27:51) of Madison and fifth-place Maya Gross (3:28:55) of Madison.

The half marathon began in West Salem and was won by Isaac Threinen of Kasson, Minn. He completed the race in 1:12:38 to beat runner-up Drake Ingold (1;13:52) of La Crosse

Tracy Bye (1:15:27) of La Crosse was third, Dennis Haak (1:17:14) of Mount Horeb fourth and Justin Stakston (1:19:08) of West Salem fifth.

Claire Kenny was the women's champion in the half marathon, and her time of 1:23:28 was good for 10th place overall.

Corrine McCormick (1:27:13) of La Crescent was second, Joie Ross (1:29.39) of Chicago third, Abigail Ho (1:34:01) of Onalaska fourth and Natalie Henghan (1:37:07) of La Crosse fifth.