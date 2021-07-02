La Crosse road projects begin Tuesday on George Street, 2nd Street downtown

La Crosse officials offer details of two city road projects beginning Tuesday, July 6:

In the first, road maintenance will start on George Street between Gillette Street and Cunningham Street. Motorists should watch for changed traffic patterns and use caution when driving through the area.

Weather permitting, contractors plan to have work completed by the end of the week. Contact the City of La Crosse Street Department at 608-789-7340 with any questions

Also on Tuesday, a section of 2nd Street in downtown La Crosse will be temporarily closed. Stage 1, from Jay to Pearl, will be closed to vehicular traffic, including at those intersections. The closure is necessary to facilitate roadway reconstruction near the La Crosse Center, as well as minor utility work underground.

Construction is being staged to minimize disruption of access. The project helps support the investment in the La Crosse Center Expansion, improve pedestrian safety and accessibility, and accommodate a future two-way urban cycle track.

Stage 2, expected to begin in early August, will close 2nd Street thru the Main Street intersection, up to the south side of State. At that time, access will be restored at Jay and Pearl.