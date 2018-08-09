When We Banjo 3 first started performing at La Crosse’s Irishfest four years ago, the band was getting established on these shores. Now, said Irishfest spokesman Pat Stephens, the premier purveyors of “Celtgrass” music is one of the hottest bands on the Irish festival circuit and “very difficult to get.”

This year, the Irish festival in the Twin Cities — which, like La Crosse’s, takes place Aug. 10-12 — originally booked We Banjo 3 for the whole weekend, leaving Irishfest without an appearance by the guys from Galway for the first time in four years. Luckily, the La Crosse festival organizers managed to pry We Banjo 3 loose from the Twin Cities fest for Friday’s opening-day festivities.

The band might be as happy about coming back to La Crosse as the Irishfest organizers are to have them.

“It feels like Irish folk up there. We love the people up there,” band member Martin Howley said of La Crosse. “People know how to have a good time up there. They cut loose and dance. It gets better every year. It’s a genuine sense of friendship and community.”

We Banjo 3 consists of two pairs of brothers who grew up in the western Ireland city of Galway — Martin and David Howley and Fergal and Enda Scahill. Three of them indeed play banjo, but they all play multiple stringed instruments at such a virtuosic level that a writer for The Wall Street Journal described their playing as having “freshness and finesse bordering on the magical.”

Martin Howley, whose father of the same name is a folk singer, is a seven-time All Ireland banjo and mandolin champion, and all the other members of the band have won All Ireland titles as well. These days, he and his brother, the band’s singer, make their home in Nashville, which he has found to be a fertile place for creating music.

“There’s so many other people to write with,” Howley said. “The cross-pollination is a big part of what we do as a band.”

We Banjo 3 arrives in La Crosse fresh on the heels of the release of its fifth album, “Haven,” the first one recorded on American soil. At the core of the album is a sense of unity and community, Howley said.

“This album is a mix of songs and instrumentals that is informed by a core idea of haven — the idea that music provides a safe space in this increasingly maddening world,” he said. “We’ve been told repeatedly that people who come to our shows feel we provide an escape, and we love the idea of hope and peace being a message, so that became our central theme.”

Headlining the Irishfest main stage this year on Saturday and Sunday is another huge force in Irish music circles, Gaelic Storm, which has played more than 2,000 shows the past two decades. Other musical attractions include Cuig, Talisk, JigJam, Kennedy’s Kitchen, Seamus Kennedy and Doolin, a Celtic sextet that infuses its music with influences from pop-rock, folk, jazz and funk.

It’s worth noting that Gaelic Storm got its start in California and Doolin originated in France, a testament to the broad appeal of Irish music and culture. And Irishfest has that same wide appeal, said Irishfest’s Dave Larsen.

“You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy Irishfest,” Larsen said.

In addition to the straight-armed Irish step dancing that has been featured at each Irishfest, this year’s festival will include performances by Brian Cunningham, an award-winning practitioner of sean-nós dance, an older style that is more free form and less formal than step dancing.

It wouldn’t be Irishfest without the harp stage — the harp is Ireland’s national instrument — and other diversions at the festival will run the gamut from the third annual fiddle competition and performances by several dance groups to storytelling, puppetry and a sheep-herding demonstration.

“We’ve really outdone ourselves on entertainment this year,” Stephens said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: 14th annual Irishfest La Crosse WHEN: 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug, 10; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 11; and 10 a.m. to end of the Scattering (about 6 p.m.) Sunday, Aug. 12 WHERE: Oktoberfest Grounds TICKETS: $20 in advance at www.irishfestlacrosse.org for a three-day pass and $10 for a one-day ticket; advance tickets also are available for $2 more at Festival Foods stores in La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen; children 17 and younger are admitted free. MUSIC: In addition to a fiddling contest and harp playing, Irishfest has a full slate of musical and dance performances planned. Main stage attractions include the following: Friday: We Banjo 3, Doolin, Cuig,Talisk Saturday: Gaelic Storm, JigJam, Cuig, La Crosse and District Pipes and Drums, Talisk, Tallymoore, Kennedy’s Kitchen and Amanda’s Academy of Dance Sunday: Gaelic Storm, JigJam and the Glencastle Irish Dancers with Athas ALSO: In addition to main stage attractions, Irishfest also will offer a mashed potato eating contest, the Highland Games competition, a sheep-herding demonstration, a run/walk, Irish cuisine, a cultural tent with entertainment including the third annual fiddle competition, and an arts tent with sessions to include storytelling, dance workshops, tin whistle lessons, genealogy and baking demonstrations. A Wee Folks Stage will offer a variety of youth-oriented entertainment, sheep shearing demonstrations, Irish dogs, bagpipe demonstrations and competitions including a doughnut-eating contest.