La Crosse School District Staffer Publishes Children's Book

Jolene Goodman, a mother of three with over 20 years of experience in the School District of La Crosse, has loved books all her life.

"I love children' books and I'm an avid reader and I am a big proponent of getting books into children's hands at a young age," Goodman said. "I have always read to my children, or my husband has read to my children, since they were infants."

Now, Goodman is more than a reader, having published her first book, "Sally the Squirrel Goes to School," last month. Goodman will be discussing her work Saturday afternoon at a book signing event at Pearl Street Books.

Even after Goodman's three children grew up and moved out, Goodman never stopped thinking of memories with her children - or children's books.

"I've always kept very busy and all of a sudden during the pandemic I just started writing," Goodman said. "All these ideas for children's books were coming to me."

Goodman drafted several children's stories over the course of the pandemic and became interested in self-publishing after attending a seminar at the La Crosse Public Library. Goodman then started writing what would become "Sally the Squirrel Goes to School."

The titular school, which appears on the book's cover, is based on a Norwegian log cabin that Goodman's father-in-law rebuilt on the family farm near Cashton.

"The stream that runs beyond the cabin school holds many memories for our children," Goodman said. "Memories that make good children's stories."

In addition to drawing on memories of her children, Goodman named some of the characters after her grandchildren.

Simplicity is Goodman's guiding principle for writing for children.

"Telling a funny story or a story that rhymes, I think children love that, or having some hidden illustrations in the pictures," Goodman said. "It's important for them to think the story is silly."

"Sally the Squirrel Goes to School" published last month on Amazon through Kindle Direct Publishing, but through the creative process, Goodman kept the work close to La Crosse.

Goodman approached family friend and La Crosse artist Terri Einer for the illustrations. Einer's art has appeared in over 11 children's books, according to the artist's website.

"You want to fit the illustrator to the story," Goodman said. "I am forever grateful to Terri for her work."

Saturday's book signing event will be held at Pearl Street Books, a locally-owned downtown business, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Goodman has seen a positive response to online sales, but is looking forward to the event at Pearl Street Books.

"I know how hard it can be to run a small business," Goodman said. "If we can be part of helping them, I would rather have my book in a place like that."