La Crosse Speedway: Fun and competition the focus for 2022 season

WEST SALEM — The La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway is scheduled to have cars on its 5/8th-mile asphalt track Saturday with the first of 18 scheduled race dates.

The track’s season opener is scheduled for a special start time of 2 p.m. A post-race “Season Kickoff Party” is planned after racing from the Late Models, Sportsmen, Hobby Stocks, Hornets, and Street Stocks series.

Along with the over half-mile outer track, track general manager Chuck Deery confirmed that the quarter-mile inner track for four-cylinder and six-cylinder series cars has been fully repaved after years of wear and tear.

The track is one of 43 in North America that is partnered with NASCAR’s Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, which tallies points across all affiliated circuits to produce state, regional and national champions to elevate racers in the U.S. and Canada.

Jacob Goede of Carver, Minnesota won the Midwest Region championship last year and finished second in national standings. One of Goede’s eight wins at affiliated tracks came at La Crosse.

“We feel we’re very blessed to be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts series,” Deery said. “It brings our drivers to a national platform.”

FUN AND COMPETITIVE: Deery said when it comes to scheduling events at the track, La Crosse tries to strike a balance between his two biggest factors.

“There’s two perspectives we have for each event,” Deery said. “‘How much fun is this going to be?’ and ‘How much of a competitive race event is it going to be?’ For the majority of our shows, it’s just good, old-fashioned stock car racing where local fans meet once a week and go out to enjoy life.”

The track’s marquee event of the year, Oktoberfest from Oct. 6-9, is still months away. Despite that, it still weighs on the mind of Deery because of the level of competition it brings in.

“Our Oktoberfest at the end of the year is a purely competitive event,” Deery said. “It’s more geared up for race fans. That’s always a huge event for us because of the 15 or so divisions we bring in. There’s such a variety of motorsports talent and race teams. It has everything you’d possibly want for a race fan.”

The Oktoberfest event this year will again host the ARCA Midwest Tour, a subdivision of the Automobile Racing Club of America that serves as a development series for NASCAR’s top divisions. Ty Majeski — Seymour native and championship contender this season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series — won last year’s 99-lap feature.

The track is scheduled to have events every Saturday night from this weekend to mid-August. During the week of the La Crosse Interstate Fair from July 20-24, the track will host race nights on both Wednesday and Saturday along with a Friday Street Drags event.

Outside of your typical weekly racing, the June 25 “Smash-O-Rama” and Sept. 10 “Night of Destruction” events will each feature monster trucks, fireworks and other forms of motorsports-based entertainment.

WEEKLY SERIES PARITY: La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway runs a variety of weekly series, most notably the Kwik Trip NASCAR Late Model Series. The late model cars are the fastest and the closest resemblance to the cars ran in NASCAR’s higher divisions.

Along with its popularity among racing fans, Deery said the late model series is wildly competitive as 10 drivers collected wins over 16 series features.

“The late models are the thoroughbreds of the race track,” Deery said. “It’s what draws the race fans. ... With the level of competition in the past couple of years, the racing has been outstanding. The parity among the race teams is pretty good. When you show up and don’t know who’s going to win or dominate, it adds to the sporting drama.”

The 2021 Late Model champion Nick Murgic will not be among those running regularly at the track as he makes a career transition to more dirt track racing. West Salem native and short track legend Steve Carlson — winner of two late model features last year — looks to capture more wins at age 64.

Another series that tends to draw well is the Sportsmen series, the “middle” series at the track that allows a variety of car and truck bodies. Sam Niles of Holmen dominated the series last season, winning the track championship and six of 11 feature events.

Along with the Late Models and Sportsmen are several support series, including Hobby Stocks, Mini Vans and Street Stocks among others. While not as fast or clean as the main draws, Deery said they give people an opportunity to dip their toe into the sport without as large of an investment.

“It allows someone to get a stock car right off the street, make some minor changes and go racing,” Deery said. “It allows people to participate in sports that normally wouldn’t be able to. It brings a lot of different personalities and a different style of racing.”

The track season will also feature several races throughout the year for the High School Racing Association.

Ticket information for Saturday’s event and events throughout the year can be found at lacrossespeedway.com

James Krause can be reached at James.Krause@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

