La Crosse sports briefs

Nina Thomas was arrested on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident was first reported by TMZ.

After getting word that the episode would soon be made public, Earl Thomas acknowledged late Wednesday in a video on his Instagram account that there was “an altercation between me and Nina.”

“It’s really not anybody’s business. It’s (ticking) me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today,” he said in the video, which has since been deleted. “Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.”

Jonathan D. “Jay” Goins, the lawyer for Nina Thomas, said she “was wrongfully arrested.”

“We have already gathered information which controverts every single allegation made on the night in question,” Goins said.

Nina Thomas told police she tracked her husband’s whereabouts to the rental home through his Snapchat account, which showed several videos of Earl with the other woman. Two women who Nina brought to confront her husband were also arrested on burglary charges: her sister and her best friend, the ex-spouse of Seth Thomas.