La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Vikings to play Saints on Christmas
After the Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints with a walk-off touchdown in the playoffs for the second time in three years in January, their 2020 regular-season rematch in the Superdome seemed a good candidate for a marquee TV slot.
According to a league source, the Vikings and Saints will get their national audience — on Christmas Day.
The Vikings will travel to New Orleans for a Dec. 25 game against the Saints, playing on a Friday for just the fourth time in franchise history. It’s the Vikings’ first Friday game since their Week 16 NFC North title game on Christmas Eve, when they lost 34-31 to the Packers in the Metrodome, and their first Christmas Day game since their 2005 loss to the Ravens.
The team will release its full 2020 schedule this evening, but a source also said reports of the Vikings playing at home on Thanksgiving night are incorrect. Still, the Saints game will give the Vikings another big audience on a holiday, after 2016 and 2017 games on Thanksgiving Day and prime-time games against the Packers two days before Christmas in 2017 and 2019.
The Saints matchup does mean, however, the Vikings could have to deal with one of coach Mike Zimmer’s pet peeves: a road game on a short week. They played on Thursday night at home in 2019, after playing a road Thursday game in each of Zimmer’s first five seasons as a head coach.
If the NFL gives the Vikings a Week 15 game on a Sunday, they’ll have to make a quick turnaround before what figures to be one of their tougher road matchups of the 2020 season. But when they go to New Orleans, they’ll get to renew what’s become an intriguing NFC rivalry in front of a big television audience.
THOMAS THREATENED BY WIFE, POLICE SAY: The lawyer for the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said she is being subjected to an “unfounded ongoing investigation” by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman last month.
According to a police affidavit, Nina Thomas tracked down her husband at a short-term rental home in Austin in the early morning hours of April 13 and found him and his brother, Seth, in bed with two women.
The affidavit says Nina Thomas admitted to pointing the pistol at Earl Thomas’ head “with the intent to scare him.” She had taken the magazine out of the gun and disengaged the safety, but police noted “she was unaware the gun had a round in the chamber.”
Nina Thomas struck Earl Thomas repeatedly with her free hand before her husband eventually wrestled the 9 mm Beretta from her grasp, the affidavit said. At that point, he told the woman with whom he was romantically linked to call the police.
Nina Thomas was arrested on a felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident was first reported by TMZ.
After getting word that the episode would soon be made public, Earl Thomas acknowledged late Wednesday in a video on his Instagram account that there was “an altercation between me and Nina.”
“It’s really not anybody’s business. It’s (ticking) me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today,” he said in the video, which has since been deleted. “Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.”
Jonathan D. “Jay” Goins, the lawyer for Nina Thomas, said she “was wrongfully arrested.”
“We have already gathered information which controverts every single allegation made on the night in question,” Goins said.
Nina Thomas told police she tracked her husband’s whereabouts to the rental home through his Snapchat account, which showed several videos of Earl with the other woman. Two women who Nina brought to confront her husband were also arrested on burglary charges: her sister and her best friend, the ex-spouse of Seth Thomas.
Upon their arrival at the home, police found Nina Thomas with a knife in her hand chasing her husband, who had the pistol, around a vehicle, according to the affidavit. The two were ordered to drop their weapons and drop to the ground, and they complied.
Police said the sister took a video of the altercation with her cellphone. The footage showed Nina Thomas pointing the gun at her husband’s head from less than a foot away with her finger on the trigger and the safety disengaged, the affidavit said.
It states that Earl Thomas told police that he was “romantically involved” with the other woman for “3-4 months and that he was working on his relationship with his wife.”
Earl Thomas was not arrested. Nina Thomas was released from custody after making bond.
NHL
Wild part ways with two scouts
The Wild has scrambled its scouting staff ahead of this year’s draft by not renewing the contracts of co-director of amateur scouting Darren Yopyk and amateur scout Ernie Vargas, the team confirmed.
Yopyk ran last year’s draft with PJ Fenton, the team’s other co-director of amateur scouting. That was the eighth draft Yopyk worked with the Wild; his first was in 2012 when the team selected defenseman Matt Dumba seventh overall.
Plans for this year’s NHL draft remain unclear after the NHL postponed the event in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the draft was scheduled for June 26 and 27 in Montreal.
Now there’s talk of a virtual draft happening before the current season ends, but nothing has been finalized.
MLB
MLB, union to aid domestic violence victims
NEW YORK — Six organizations that aid survivors of domestic violence are among groups that will receive $50,000 each from Major League Baseball and the players’ association as part of a Healthy Relationships Community Grant initiative.
MLB and the union committed to donating $3 million from their joint charitable fund in seven phases through 2021, they announced Thursday. Other groups receiving money advocate for positive mental health and relationship skills.
Lutheran Settlement House in Philadelphia will use its money for a bilingual domestic violence program; Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center Inc. in Newburyport, Massachusetts, for a children’s safety project; and YWCA of San Diego County for its Becky’s House domestic violence program.
Three of the groups that focus on domestic violence survivors will use the money for general operating expenses: House of Ruth in Pomona, California; Houston Area Women’s Center; and Sanctuary for Families Inc. in New York.
Among the two groups that assist mental health resiliency are International Medical Corps of Los Angeles, which will use the money for its suicide prevention program in Puerto Rico; and HomeFront Inc. in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, which will fund its homeless youth program.
Texas Advocacy Project Inc. in Austin will use the money for its teen outreach program and Good+Foundation Inc. in New York for its breaking the cycle of paternal absence. Both aim to build relationship skills.
Melanie LeGrande, MLB’s vice president of social responsibility, said more than 150 groups submitted applications, which were due March 1. She said some of the groups had worked previously with foundations of clubs and players.
“This grant-making program is an investment to make sure that we are supporting organizations who are doing the amazing work,” LeGrande said.
The union’s representatives on the joint grants review committee that chose the recipients included Leonor Colon, its senior director of international and domestic player operations; assistant general counsel Bob Lenaghan; former pitcher Javier Vazquez, now an international special assistant in player operations; and Diane Margolin, wife of late union head Michael Weiner.
“We do a lot of joint donations, but this one is probably one that we’ve given most money jointly, on because it is that important and it’s something that we think is going to continue to unfortunately get worse,” Colon said.
MLB did not identify its committee members other than LeGrande.
