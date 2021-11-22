La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Viterbo women learn opponents

The Viterbo University women’s volleyball team takes a 38-1 record into the pool-play portion of the NAIA Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, next week.

The second-ranked V-Hawks open play at the Tyson Events Center against unranked Oregon Tech (24-6) at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Viterbo then plays Concordia, Neb. (16-11) at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Both Oregon Tech and Concordia received votes in the most recent national poll.

Maya Roberts leads Viterbo with an average of 3.1 kills per set, and Miah Garant adds 2.9. Abbey Johnson averages 6.6 assists and Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart 4.2 digs per set for the V-Hawks, who have won 31 straight matches after Saturday’s 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 first-round win over Indiana South Bend.

COLLEGE SOCCER

UW-L beaten in national quarters

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team had its NCAA Division III postseason run ended with a shootout loss at the hands of ninth-ranked and unbeaten Loras (Iowa) on Sunday.

The Eagles (16-4-4) and Duhawks (21-0-2) were tied at 2 after regulation, and Loras won the shootout by a 4-3 margin. La Crosse twice tied the score in regulation, with Shana Macphail getting the Eagles’ first goal and Alexis McMahon getting the second in the 86th minute. Katie Feller assisted on both.

Ellie Arndt, Feller and Megan Goodman converted in the shootout for La Crosse. Goodman’s goal tied the score at 3 before Savannah Johnson converted on the Duhawks’ fifth attempt for the win.

MLB

Brewers acquire pitcher Mejia from Guardians

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired pitcher J.C. Mejia from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named or cash.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Monday.

Mejia, 25, was 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 games this past season, including 11 starts. The right-hander struck out 47 and walked 24 in 52 1/3 innings.

In six relief appearances, Mejia posted a 1.80 RA with 11 strikeouts and two walks over 10 innings.

Cleveland signed him in 2013 from the Dominican Republic.

College Football

Wisconsin linebacker Chenal a finalist for Butkus Award

University of Wisconsin junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal is a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given annually to the top linebacker in college football.

Chenal is the No. 18 Badgers’ leading tackler with 92 total tackles, and his 10.1 tackles per game ranks ninth in the FBS. He missed the first two games of the season after contracting COVID-19. Chenal has 15½ tackles for loss, with his 1.6 per game average ranking third in the FBS. He’s recorded 6½ sacks, four quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Cincinnati’s Darrian Beavers, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, LSU’s Damone Clark, Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Wyoming’s Chad Muma join Chenal as finalists. The winner will be announced on or before Dec. 7, per the Butkus Award’s website.

UW has never had a player win the Butkus Award as a collegiate player, but former UW linebacker and current Pittsburgh Steeler T.J. Watt won the award for the professional ranks last season.

UW-Platteville football coach Emendorfer retires

University of Wisconsin-Platteville football coach Mike Emendorfer is retiring after more than 20 years leading the Pioneers program.

Emendorfer took over the Pioneers, an NCAA Division III team playing in the WIAC, in 1999 and became the program’s winningest coach. He led the team to its only two D-III playoff appearances in 2013 and 2016, and he finished his career at UW-Platteville with a 112-110 record. He is a WFCA Hall of Famer and ranks seventh all-time in wins by a WIAC coach.

He coached 56 first-team All-WIAC players, including current Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold.

Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Ryan Munz will be the interim coach while UW-Platteville searches for a permanent coach. The move is the fourth head coaching change at Platteville under athletic director Kristina Navarro, who took over the department in May 2020. Emendorfer served as the interim AD before Navarro’s arrival.

UW-Platteville went 4-6 this season, with two losses by three points and a two-point loss to UW-La Crosse, a team that made the D-III playoffs. Platteville quarterback Collin Schuetz took a knee instead of spiking the ball on the final play, costing the team a chance at a winning field goal in that contest.

Emendorfer changed Platteville’s identity with a pass-first spread offense — his 1999 team snapped the program’s 24-game losing streak in WIAC. His first winning season came in 2004, and Emendorfer’s most successful run with the team began in 2010. That group went 5-5, which started an eight-year run of .500 or better records for the Pioneers.

Emendorfer twice won the conference’s George Chryst Coach of the Year Award: After the 6-4 campaign in 2004 and after going 10-2 in 2013 and qualifying for the D-III playoffs for the first time in program history.

UMass hires Brown for second stint as head coach

AMHERST, Mass. — UMass is bringing back Don Brown as head coach in the hopes that the struggling football program can return to the time of its greatest success.

Brown led the Minutemen to a 43-19 record in the Football Championship Subdivision from 2004-08. Since moving up to the FBS in 2012, UMass has gone 20-91 and never had a winning season.

“Coach Brown’s remarkable coaching expertise and familiarity with our program and the Northeast makes this a perfect fit,” athletic director Ryan Bamford said. “Don is a phenomenal recruiter, talent developer and connector. We will benefit from his football acumen, strong leadership qualities and his fierce intensity and desire to build our growing FBS program into a perennial winner.”

Brown has spent the last 13 years as a defensive coordinator for major programs, most recently at Arizona. He previously worked at Maryland, UConn, Boston College and Michigan. Over the last 10 years, 29 of his players have been drafted by the NFL.

Brown has a 94-45 record as a head coach at UMass, Plymouth State and Northeastern, with five conference championships and six playoff appearances.

NFL

Source: Broncos agree to $60M extension with Sutton

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $60 million with $35 million guaranteed.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the extension was being finalized, confirmed the deal that was first reported by the NFL Network.

Sutton’s extension comes two days after wide receiver Tim Patrick signed a three-year extension worth $30 million with $18.5 million in guarantees.

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson or any other veteran quarterback who might have his eyes on Denver in the offseason will see that the Broncos have their top four receivers— Patrick, Sutton, 2020 first-rounder Jerry Jeudy and 2020 second-rounder KJ Hamler—under contract for several more seasons.

Sutton, Denver’s second-round draft pick in 2018 out of SMU, has 43 catches for 617 yards and two TDs in his return this season from a torn ACL that sidelined him almost all of 2020.

Sutton had a Pro Bowl year in 2019, when he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

Sutton and Patrick are first and second, respectively, in receiving yards for the Broncos (5-5), who host the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) on Sunday.

