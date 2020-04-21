La Crosse sports briefs

MLB
Manfred gives teams financial
flexibility in wake of coronavirus
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has made a move that allows teams to lay off or cut the pay of major and minor league managers, coaches, trainers and full-time scouts starting May 1.
Manfred has suspended uniform employee contracts that cover about 9,000 people, including general managers on some teams. Manfred cited the inability to play games due to the national emergency caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.
“Our clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries,” Manfred wrote in an email Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “In the absence of games, these revenue streams will be lost or substantially reduced, and clubs will not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations.”
“The impact of the suspension of the UEC on your personal employment situation will be determined by your club,” Manfred said.
Manfred’s intention to suspend the contracts was first reported by The Athletic.
Arizona, Atlanta, Boston, the Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Minnesota, the New York Yankees, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Toronto are among the teams that have committed to paying full-time employees through May, and Miami and Pittsburgh will pay full-time baseball operations staff through the month. The Cubs will pay those on UECs and front-office staff through their May 29 paychecks, and Detroit said it has no plans for layoffs or furloughs
Major League Rule 3(i) requires that UECs must be signed by all managers, coaches, trainers and salaried scouts, and some teams include additional baseball operations staff.
“Pursuant to the terms of the UEC, the club’s exclusive right to your services will remain in effect during the period of the suspension such that you will not be permitted to perform services for any other club,” Manfred wrote. “I fully recognize the hardship that this health crisis creates for all members of the baseball community. Central baseball and the clubs are doing everything possible to try to minimize this impact for as many employees as possible.”
Manfred said the Baseball Assistance Team charitable organization “is available to consider grant applications on an expedited basis for those facing significant and immediate financial hardship.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson loses top recruit
Clemson’s football program rarely suffers decommitments, but the Tigers lost a big recruit on Tuesday.
Defensive end Korey Foreman, the top recruit in the country for the class of 2021, has decommitted from Clemson.
Grace Raynor of The Athletic was the first to report the news, citing distance from California to Clemson as a key reason for Foreman’s decision.
Foreman — who is from Corona, California — committed to Clemson in January over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Southern Cal and others. He reportedly decommitted at this time due to Clemson’s policy regarding committed recruits being unable to take visits to other schools.
“I’ve talked to the coaches, and they have explained how they feel about (visits),” Foreman told Tigernet. “They let me know what would happen if I did take a visit. I FaceTimed with Coach (Dabo) Swinney, and I broke it down to him, everything that I was feeling. He was 100-percent supportive of me.”
Foreman is the first recruit to decommit from Clemson on his own since linebacker Shaq Smith, who was a part of the class of 2016.
Smith also decommitted from Clemson due to his desire to take other visits during the recruiting process, but he eventually signed with the Tigers. Smith spent three seasons at Clemson before transferring to Maryland following his redshirt sophomore year in 2018.
“I feel like I’ve earned them,” Foreman previously told Tigernet of taking his five officail visits. “I’ve talked to the coaches and they have explained how they feel about it. They let me know what would happen if I did take a visit. There are some things I need to think about, but that isn’t my main focus. My main focus is the first game of my senior season.”
Foreman took unofficial visits to Southern Cal, UCLA, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama and LSU before originally picking Clemson.
The hometown appeal of Southern Cal, where one of his close friends is a Trojan, could weigh heavily on Foreman’s ultimate decision. Southern Cal defensive line coach Vic So’oto sent out a celebratory tweet shortly after news broke that Foreman was no longer committed to Clemson.
Foreman told Tigernet that he will continue to consider Clemson, but the Tigers will start recruiting other defensive ends as well and Foreman could lose his spot.
“They told me that they have to start looking for a replacement, and if that replacement commits, then my offer is no longer available,” Foreman said.
With the loss of Foreman, Clemson is down to nine commits for the class of 2021. All nine commitments are four-star recruits, led by linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr, who is ranked as the No. 34 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Clemson’s class is currently ranked No. 4 behind Ohio State, North Carolina and Florida.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kentucky adds transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky has signed former Rhode Island forward Jacob Toppin, the brother of consensus national player of the year Obi Toppin of Dayton.
The 6-foot-8, 190-pound Toppin must sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules but will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He averaged 5.1 and 3.9 rebounds per game while starting three of 30 contests as a Rams freshman. Toppin said in a release that he chose Kentucky “because I wanted an environment that would challenge me to chase greatness on the court.”
Wildcats coach John Calipari said the Brooklyn, New York, native wanted the challenge of playing at Kentucky and added, “He’s talented, athletic and can shoot.”
