La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
League forms ticket refund plan
While planning to play a full regular-season schedule, the NFL has formulated a ticket refund plan for canceled games or those held without fans.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday, a uniform baseline for full refunds on any tickets purchased directly from the clubs was prepared.
Goodell wrote that “all clubs will have in place a policy under which, if a game is cancelled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone purchasing a ticket directly from the club (i.e., season tickets, group sales and/or partial season plans) will have the option of either receiving a full refund or applying the amount paid toward a future ticket purchase directly from the club.”
As for the secondary market, the league received pledges from Ticketmaster and SeatGeek to make full refunds available for all ticket sales within no more than 30 days of cancellation. StubHub, however, will do so only where required by state law.
The NFL will reveal its 2020 regular-season schedule on Thursday night. While it is discussing contingencies for alterations to the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, it currently is planning for a normal season.
“In preparing for all elements of the 2020 season, including the schedule release, we have considered the unique circumstances facing us this year,” Goodell wrote, “and have been clear that all of our decisions will be guided by medical and public health advice and will comply with government regulations. We will be prepared to make necessary adjustments just as we have in other contexts, such as the offseason program and the draft.
“I believe the policies that clubs have in place will serve the league and all member clubs in a variety of ways and will allow us to continue preparing for the 2020 season while also protecting the interests of our fans.”
Each team will communicate directly with its fans over the next few days with specific details on potential refunds.
Although contingency plans hardly are a regular procedure for the NFL, the specter of significant changes to the season, from delays to a shortened schedule, have to be considered this year. Each season, NFL teams and the league office re-examine what they term “fan friendly” ticket refund policies.
The 2020 season is set to kick off on Sept. 10, with the first full weekend of games on Sept. 13-14.
TITANS, JOSEPH AGREE TO DEAL: The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary.
Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati.
The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina has 750 tackles and 31 interceptions in his 14-year career. He ranks fourth among active NFL players in career interceptions and leads all active NFL cornerbacks in tackles.
His 194 passes defended are the most of any NFL player of the last 20 seasons. Joseph is aiming to become the first player to reach 200 passes defended since the NFL started measuring the statistic in 2000.
Joseph played 14 games for the Texans last season and had 51 tackles and one interception. He has started at least 11 games in each of the last 11 seasons.
The Titans’ addition of Joseph comes two weeks after they selected LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round of the draft. Cornerback Logan Ryan, who has played for the Titans the last three seasons, is a free agent who announced on social media Wednesday that “my chapter in Tennessee has come to a close.”
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA rejects Kevin Ollie’s appeal
HARTFORD, Conn. — An NCAA panel on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who sought to overturn findings that he violated ethical conduct rules while leading the Huskies.
The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee ruled Ollie failed to prove that information he presented alleging witnesses against him lied outweighed the information that supported the violation findings.
In July 2019, the NCAA Committee on Infractions placed the UConn program on two years of probation and sanctioned Ollie individually for numerous violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.
The Committee on Infractions said the violations mainly stemmed from improper pickup games at which student managers kept statistics for coaches; the use of a video coordinator as a coach, which resulted in more than the allowable number of coaches; and free training sessions provided to three players by a trainer who was friends with Ollie.
The NCAA issued a three-year, show-cause order for the former head coach for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance, providing misleading statements to investigators, and failing to monitor his staff. That means any NCAA member school that might hire Ollie must restrict him from any athletic-related duties unless it shows why those restrictions should not apply.
Ollie’s attorney, Jacques Parenteau, criticized the appeal panel’s ruling.
“It is disgraceful this committee refused to consider the ample evidence produced by counsel for Kevin Ollie showing that witnesses had lied,” Parenteau wrote in an email. “Throughout this process the NCAA has repeatedly demonstrated that its number one priority is to protect UConn, its member, and will eagerly do so at the expense of Kevin Ollie’s rights.”
Ollie continues to fight his firing by UConn in March 2018. He argues there was no just cause to fire him and UConn owes him more than $10 million that was left on his contract, which ran through June 30, 2021. The dispute is in arbitration.
WAKE FOREST TRANSFER PICKS KENTUCKY: Former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr is transferring to Kentucky, he announced on social media Wednesday, giving the Wildcats a veteran 7-footer after the team’s entire starting lineup declared for the NBA draft.
Sarr, a 255-pound junior from France, told ESPN last week he had entered the transfer portal. In his announcement, he called former Demon Deacons coach Danny Manning and his staff “family” and added, “I just didn’t feel like I could be at my best by returning to Wake Forest.”
Manning was fired 11 days ago and replaced last week by Steve Forbes, who spent the previous five seasons coaching at East Tennessee State. Forbes said after taking the job that he hoped to retain Sarr and other players recruited by Manning.
Sarr was the Demon Deacons’ second-leading scorer (13.7 points per game) and top rebounder (9.0) last season. He joins a Kentucky program that lost eight players from its roster but will welcome another highly rated recruiting class this fall.
