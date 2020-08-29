La Crosse sports briefs

CROSS COUNTRY
Brookwood boys, girls win invitational
CASHTON — The Brookwood High School boys and girls cross country teams posted victories at the Cashton Invitational on Saturday.
The Falcons won the boys meet with a score of 34 and the girls meet with a 38.
Brookwood’s top runners were a pair of fourth-place finishes by Amelia Muellenberg (23 minutes, 16 seconds) and Cristian Barrientos (18:46). Dylan Powell (18:46) also finished fifth in the boys race, while Kimberlee Downing posted a sixth-place finish at time of 23:24 in the girls race.
Westby’s boys and girls were second with respective scores of 49 and 57. Audra Johnson (23:12) was third in the girls race to lead the Norsemen.
Cashton had the second-place finisher in each race. Izzi Mason (22:54) was runner-up to Royall’s Marah Gruen (22:43) in the girls race, and Jarret Carpenter (17:12) was only beaten by New Lisbon’s Owen Jones (16:47) in the boys race.
GOLF
Matsuyama, Johnson lead BMW
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson each shot 1-under-par rounds of 69 on Saturday and are tied for the lead going to the final round of BMW Championship.
Joaquin Niemann shot a 2-under 68 and is part of a three-way tie with Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Scott at 211, which is two shots off the lead.
Jon Rahm shot the best third round — a 4-under 66 — and is tied with Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Kisner, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd and Rory McIlroy for sixth place at 212.
KRAUTER WINS WOMEN’S BRITISH AMATEUR: In another win for German golf, Aline Krauter rallied from an early deficit to win the Women’s British Amateur on Saturday with a 1-up victory over Annabell Fuller at West Lancashire.
The victory came a week after Sophia Popov won the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon.
Krauter, a 20-year-old who plays at Stanford, was 3 down through four holes of the 18-hole championship match. He won six of the next eight holes to build a 3-up lead. Fuller closed to the deficit to one hole with a birdie on the 17th, but Fuller could only match pars with Krauter on the final hole.
The victory gives Krauter a spot in the Women’s British Open next year at Carnoustie. The Women’s British Amateur champion typically gets a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open, the Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
It was the second time in three years a German won the Women’s British Amateur, with Leonie Harm winning in 2018.
TENNIS
Union talk on men’s tour
NEW YORK — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and other members of the ATP Player Council spoke out Saturday against a plan put forth by top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil to start a union of sorts for men’s tennis — bringing the sport’s politics into the spotlight just before the U.S. Open.
Also against the proposal: the ATP men’s tour and the sport’s other governing bodies, including the WTA women’s tour and the four Grand Slam tournaments. They issued a joint statement Saturday saying: “It is a time for even greater collaboration, not division.”
Djokovic and Pospisil are seeking support for the formation of what they’re calling the Professional Tennis Players Association; they would be the co-presidents. They said in an email to players the PTPA is needed to “promote, protect and represent the interests of its players ... and protect the future of tennis.”
Unlike athletes in major North American team sports, tennis players never have had a union to represent them and collectively bargain with ownership about revenue sharing and other matters. Each tennis player is an independent contractor.
“We are not calling for boycotts. We are not forming parallel tours,” Djokovic said after winning the Western & Southern Open on Saturday, two days before play begins at the U.S. Open.
“Of course I would love to have Roger and Rafa on board. Of course I would love to have all the players on board. But I understand,” Djokovic said. “I truly understand that some of them have different opinions and they don’t think the time is right.”
NFL
Fitzpatrick’s mother passes away
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family, coach Brian Flores said.
The team gathered in prayer as Fitzpatrick departed.
“On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone who has reached out with well wishes,” Fitzpatrick said later on Twitter. “It truly means a lot to us.”
Fitzpatrick missed one day of practice last week due to the illness of his mother, Lori.
“Our hearts go out to him as a team and an organization,” Flores said. “There are things bigger than football.”
Flores said he didn’t know how long Fitzpatrick would be away from the team. Miami’s first game is Sept. 13 at New England.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Carolina to demonstrate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said his team will forgo football activities on Monday and participate in a campus demonstration against racial injustice after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wis.
Muschamp said Saturday that team leaders approached him about the effort after Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times in the back after walking away from police, leaving him paralyzed.
“We want to make a statement on our campus,” Muschamp said.
Muschamp and the Gamecocks marched from the Governor’s Mansion to the Statehouse in June following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Muschamp said his team wanted to show its support for racial equality and against police brutality.
“The Jacob Blake situation in Wisconsin is a horrific situation,” Muschamp said. “A team demonstration supporting racial equality and being totally against police brutality, our leadership group came to me on that.”
Muschamp said he hopes other South Carolina athletes might join the football team’s effort.
