La Crosse sports briefs

“Of course I would love to have Roger and Rafa on board. Of course I would love to have all the players on board. But I understand,” Djokovic said. “I truly understand that some of them have different opinions and they don’t think the time is right.”

NFL

Fitzpatrick’s mother passes away

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family, coach Brian Flores said.

The team gathered in prayer as Fitzpatrick departed.

“On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone who has reached out with well wishes,” Fitzpatrick said later on Twitter. “It truly means a lot to us.”

Fitzpatrick missed one day of practice last week due to the illness of his mother, Lori.

“Our hearts go out to him as a team and an organization,” Flores said. “There are things bigger than football.”

Flores said he didn’t know how long Fitzpatrick would be away from the team. Miami’s first game is Sept. 13 at New England.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Carolina to demonstrate