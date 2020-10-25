La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Badgers move into AP top 10
A dominant win and a breakout performance from its new quarterback garnered some more attention for the University of Wisconsin football team.
After throttling Illinois 45-7 on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium, the Badgers moved up five spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz was one of the headlines of the college football weekend, as he tied Wisconsin records for passing touchdowns in a game (five) and consecutive completions (17). He also set a program record for completion percentage (95.23 percent).
The Badgers head to Nebraska this week, looking to tally their eighth consecutive win over the Cornhuskers.
Wisconsin was one of five Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the poll, with the others being No. 3 Ohio State, No. 13 Michigan, No. 17 Indiana and No. 18 Penn State. Minnesota dropped out of the poll after a one-sided loss to Michigan.
NASCAR
Cup race delayed due to weather
FORT WORTH, Texas — Weather has halted NASCAR’s Cup race in Texas after 52 laps following reports of moisture on the track on a chilly, overcast day.
The cars kept running for eight laps after the weather caution first came out as jet dryers circled the track Sunday. Clint Bowyer is leading after 52 laps, followed by Jimmie Johnson on the high-banked 1 1/2-mile tri oval.
Martin Truex Jr. was moved to the back of the field because of an illegal spoiler, and crew chief James Small was ejected. But Truex was all the way up to fifth when the race was stopped.
Joey Logano is the only driver guaranteed a spot in the final four after winning the first of three qualifying races last week in Kansas. Kevin Harvick, who has won the last three fall races in Texas and is a nine-time winner this season, is in the best shape among the other seven playoff contenders.
The weather conditions were deteriorating after the start of the 334-lap race. An overcast sky turned to mist not long after the race started.
GOLF
McDonald picks up LPGA win
GREENSBORO, Ga. — Ally McDonald gave herself a big birthday present Sunday, winning the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee for her first tour title.
The 28-year-old from Mississippi held off Danielle Kang by a stroke on the Great Waters Course, closing with a 3-under 69 for a 16-under 272 total. Kang birdied the par-5 18th for a 68.
“I’ve never doubted my ability, but I’ve definitely questioned whether I would be able to win out here,” McDonald said. “It’s really hard to win out here. So, I’ve just really hung in there and tried to stick to my process since Day 1. That was able to get me in the winner’s circle today. I’m really thankful.”
McDonald birdied the first three holes on the back nine, dropped a stroke on 14, birdied 16, bogeyed 17 and parred the par-5 18th. Kang birdied Nos. 12. 13 and 14 to pull within a stroke, but bogeyed the 15th.
Kang won back-to-back events in Ohio in the summer, leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, was the top-ranked player in the field.
MCGOWN WINS IN BRESCIA: English golfer Ross McGowan holed a bunker shot at No. 16 and rolled in a birdie at the last hole to earn a one-stroke victory at the Italian Open on Sunday, securing his first title on the European Tour in 11 years.
McGowan struggled to keep his emotions in check after the final round, after seeing playing partner Laurie Canter miss his own birdie putt on the 18th that would have forced a playoff.
“My head is going full blast at the moment,” McGowan said. “I got the ball in the hole which in the past has been my nemesis, so it was nice to be able to do that this week.
“When I hit the bunker shot on 16, that came exactly how I saw it.”
McGowan, whose only other European Tour victory was at the Madrid Masters in 2009, shot 1-under 71 to finish on 20 under overall.
Canter, another Englishman, was looking to clinch a wire-to-wire victory but shot even-par 72 — his worst score of the week. He was the only player in the top 20 to not break par on Sunday, and was tied for second place with Nicolas Colsaerts (68).
INDYCAR
Dixon finishes off sixth title
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Scott Dixon controlled his own fate and simply needed a smooth Sunday drive to win a sixth IndyCar championship.
He was a tactician as he followed Josef Newgarden around the streets of downtown St. Petersburg. So long as he kept Newgarden in his sight, Dixon would yank the crown away from the American and add another milestone to his illustrious career.
Newgarden won the season finale, using a spectacular two-car pass for the lead in a valiant effort to win a second consecutive title. Winning was not enough, though, to deny Dixon his coronation.
Dixon stealthily finished third in an easy drive to another title.
“They just shadowed us all day, it was the smart play,” said Newgarden, who admitted his shot at the title was so slim it spoiled his mood the entire weekend.
Dixon was already looking forward to the next goal: A.J. Foyt’s record seven titles.
“Six is good. Seven sounds better,” Dixon said. “That’s obviously going to be the goal. But it’s tough, as you can see from the competition, even if you mess up just a little bit.
“Just have a smooth race, and that’s what we did. Credit to Josef, he drove a hell of a race there and put us under a lot of pressure.”
The 40-year-old New Zelander has won all six titles with Chip Ganassi Racing. Dixon has won two of the last three championships, a run interrupted last year when Newgarden won his second title.
Newgarden tied Dixon with his series-best fourth win of the season but Newgarden was in too large of a hole to catch his rival. Although Dixon at one time led the standings by 117 points, the final margin was a mere 16 points over Newgarden.
Dixon built his lead with three consecutive races to open the abbreviated and pandemic disrupted schedule.
