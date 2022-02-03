La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Paulson scores 1,000th point for Saint Mary’s

WINONA, Minn. — Holmen High School graduate Brooklyn Paulson needed just six points to reach a milestone for the Saint Mary’s University women’s basketball team on Wednesday, but she didn’t stop there.

Paulson scored a career-high 32 points to reach 1,000 in her career and lead the Cardinals to a 67-64 MIAC victory over Gustavus Adolphus College (Minn.) in the Saint Mary’s Gym.

The senior guard scored early and often, and the Cardinals (6-13, 5-11) needed all of those points to take down the Gusties. Paulson made all four of her field-goal attempts and all three of her free throws during a 13-point first quarter that allowed her to become the 12th player in team history to reach to milestone.

Her 3-pointer gave Saint Mary’s, which won its second game in a row, an 11-6 lead before Paulson was fouled on the next possession. The first free throw was good for her 1,000th point.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UW-L wins 10th in 11 games

The eighth-ranked UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team won for the 10th time in 11 games by beating UW-Whitewater 80-68 at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday.

The Eagles (17-3, 7-3 WIAC) beat the Warhawks (12-8, 5-4) for the fifth time in six games behind Ethan Anderson’s 22 points and seven rebounds.

Craig Steele added 12 points on four 3-pointers, while teammates Wyatt Cook and Seth Anderson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

La Crosse led 45-29 at halftime after shooting 59.4% (19 of 32) in the first half. Whitewater used a 12-4 run to get within 49-41 and later a 10-2 run to get within 67-61 with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left.

FUNDRAISER

Chicken and fish dinner at Legion

The La Crosse American Legion Post 52 baseball team will hold a chicken and fish dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Post 52, located at the corner of Sixth and Market streets. All proceeds benefit Post 52 baseball.

Takeouts may be ready as early as 4:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for batter fried or boiled fish or a fish/chicken combo meal. Cost is $9 for chicken wings or chicken tenders, $9 for two-piece battered or boiled fish meal and $6 for fish or chicken sandwich meal. Meal includes baked potato or fries, coleslaw, rolls and garlic bread, plus coffee or milk. Soup available.

NFL

Elway responds to Flores suit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores’ claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday.

Elway said he seriously considered Flores, one of five candidates for the job that eventually went to then-Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Flores, recently fired as head coach in Miami, named the Broncos, Dolphins and Giants along with the league in a lawsuit this week alleging unfair hiring practices in the NFL.

In other developments Thursday, civil rights leaders called for a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Steelers owner Art Rooney II defended the league’s commitment to diversity even while acknowledging that the two-decade-old Rooney Rule hasn’t produced more minority head coaches.

Flores said in his lawsuit that Elway, then the team’s general manager, and president/CEO Joe Ellis showed up an hour late for his interview at a Providence, Rhode Island hotel, and they “looked completely disheveled and it was obvious that they had been drinking heavily the night before.”

Elway denied Flores’ contention he was hung over and just going through the motions to satisfy the league’s requirement that teams interview minority candidates for head coaching jobs.

“For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong,” Elway said.

If he appeared disheveled, Elway said, “it was because we had just flown in during the middle of the night” following an interview in Denver with another head coaching candidate, Mike Munchak, “and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.”

At the time, Flores was the Patriots linebackers coach and defensive play caller. He was hired by the Dolphins shortly after his interview with the Broncos.

Elway said he enjoyed his 3½-hour interview with Flores and was “prepared, ready and fully engaged ... as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team. It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him.”

CHARGERS HIRE FICKEN: Ryan Ficken has been hired by the Los Angeles Chargers as special teams coordinator after he spent the past 15 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ficken was Minnesota’s special teams coordinator this season after spending the previous eight years as the assistant special teams coach. He replaces Darius Swinton, who was fired after one season.

The Vikings led the NFC and were second in kickoff return average in 2021 after Kene Nwangwu ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns. Kicker Greg Joseph also led the NFC and was fifth in the league with 33 field goals.

Ficken will be tasked with trying to improve an inconsistent Chargers special teams unit. Los Angeles improved as the season went along because of the midseason signings of returner Andre Roberts and kicker Dustin Hopkins. Roberts led the league with a 32.8-yard kick return average while Hopkins was 18 of 20 on field goals after joining the Chargers.

However, the Chargers were last in the league in net punting and struggled with their coverage units.

Before coaching special teams, Ficken was Minnesota’s assistant wide receivers coach from 2009-12 and was the assistant running backs coach in 2007-08.

