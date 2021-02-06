La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP
Aquinas qualifies four wrestlers
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Aquinas High School wrestling team advanced four to the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament next weekend after big performances in early brackets at the Mineral Point Sectional on Saturday.
This sectional was not finished before the Tribune’s deadline. For full sectional wrestling results from Saturday, go to lacrossetribune.com.
Junior Joe Penchi and freshman David Malin won championships for the Blugolds at 145 and 160 pounds, respectively. Freshman Jake Fitzpatrick and sophomore Tate Flege placed second at 106 and 126.
Penchi (12-0) won the sectional with three pins. He took care of Pittsville’s Camron Dammann (10-1) by pin in 3 minutes, 31 seconds to win the championship. Malin (15-1) had two pins and a major decision. He majored Mineral Point junior Bo Hanson (10-1) by a 16-3 score for the title.
Fitzpatrick advances with a 14-2 record, and Flege is 13-3.
De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski also won a sectional championship at 152 by running his record to 15-0 with two technical falls and a pin in the championship bout. Teammate Cezar Garcia (12-1, 195) was still alive for second place as of press time.
Westby’s Dylan Nottestad (19-0) won the 220-pound championship at Mineral Point. Nottestad recorded pins in the quarterfinal and championship matches.
Division 1
Wausau East Sectional
WAUSAU, Wis. — Logan/Central sophomore Cole Fitzpatrick nailed down a state appearance by placing second at 106. River Falls’ Travis Moelter stopped Fitzpatrick (8-2) from winning the championship with a 6-4 sudden victory in the title bout.
For results from this and all other sectional meets, go to lacrossetribune.com.
Division 2
Richland Center Sectional
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Prairie du Chien qualified for the team state tournament by racking up 166½ points and advancing seven qualifiers to the individual state meet at Adams-Friendship next weekend.
The Blackhawks were led by championship performances from Rhett Koenig (16-1, 113), Ryder Koenig (16-1, 120), Maddox Cejka (13-3, 132), and Bradyn Saint (15-0, 170). Mason Baumgartner (14-4, 106), Luke Kramer (14-5, 145), Matt Rogge (15-2, 152) all placed second for Prairie du Chien.
Senior Cale Anderson (20-0) is the lone state qualifier for Viroqua after winning the championship at 152. Anderson recorded two technical falls before beating Rogge 12-4 in the title bout.
For results from this and all other sectional meets, go to lacrossetribune.com.
BOYS BASKETBALLCoulee
West Salem 75, Black River Falls 54
WEST SALEM — Junior CJ McConkey scored 18 points, and the Panthers had a 38-21 lead by halftime as they crept back to within a half-game of first-place Onalaska Luther (13-1, 8-1) in the standings.
West Salem (9-2, 7-1) also received 11 points from junior Jack Hehli.
Black River Falls (6-4, 3-4) was led by freshman Evan Pederson. Sophomore Evan Voss added 12 for the Tigers.
Nonconference Seneca 45, Cashton 40
CASHTON — The Eagles (17-2) had a six-game winning streak snapped.
Senior Jarret Carpenter scored 12 points and junior Presley Brueggen 10 for Cashton, which led 22-12 after one half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Coulee Black River Falls 65, Viroqua 52
VIROQUA — The Tigers (1-6, 1-6) picked up their first win of the season, and junior Makayla Nortman led the way with a 25-point performance.
Senior Jessica Tryggestad scored 13 for the Blackhawks (4-14, 1-10).
NFL
Brees renegotiates salary
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, a move that would save the New Orleans Saints considerable space under the salary cap next season, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday night.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Saints nor Brees have publicly discussed the new contract agreement, which was first reported by overthecap.com.
While the 42-year-old Brees has not announced his retirement, guaranteed money from his previous contract, which ran through 2021, would have counted more than $22 million against the salary cap next season if the record-setting QB chose to stop playing this year.
Under the newly agreed upon contract, Brees could help the Saints by waiting until June to retire, at which point his guaranteed money would be effectively split between 2021 and 2022, providing the Saints with more than $11 million in additional salary cap space in 2021. However, Brees contract also would count around $11 million against New Orleans’ 2022 salary cap.
Brees has played 20 NFL seasons, including the past 15 with the Saints, and is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 80,358.
His 571 career touchdown passes rank second behind only Tom Brady’s 581.
Brees won nine of 12 regular season starts while completing 70.5% of his passes in 2020, and then won a wild-card round playoff game against Chicago before New Orleans’ season ended with a divisional-round loss to eventual NFC champion Tampa Bay and the 43-year-old Brady, who plays in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday against Kansas City.
Brees missed four games this season with multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. It marked the second straight season Brees had to miss part of a season with an injury. In 2019, Brees missed five games because of a thumb injury on his throwing hand that required surgery.
Brees holds the NFL’s single-season record for completion rate at 74.4% in 2018, but also holds the second-highest mark at 74.3 in 2019 and third-highest at 72% in 2017.
His 70.5% rate in 2020 ranked ninth all-time, giving Brees six of the top nine season completion rates in NFL history.