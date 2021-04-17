La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rangers come up short at Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Logan High School football team held a late lead and had a chance to counter a late touchdown by Superior, but came up short in a 13-12 contest on Saturday.

Senior Trent Wieland scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left to give the Rangers (1-3) a 12-6 lead, but the Spartans came back with a 53-yard touchdown run from Carter Fonger with 3:33 on the clock. Kell Piggott broke the tie with an extra point.

Logan put together another drive and moved inside the Superior 10-yard line but a fumble ended the possession.

Wieland carried 18 times for 75 yards, and quarterback Josh Waite completed 14 of 25 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His touchdown pass came at the end of the third quarter and was to Ryan Bye, who had four catches for 125 yards. Jack McHugh-Sake had four catches for 74 yards.

LOCAL COLLEGE

Eagles drop DH opener

The UW-La Crosse baseball team lost the first game of a doubleheader against UW-Stevens Point 8-3 at Copeland Park on Saturday. The second game wasn’t completed by deadline.