La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Rangers come up short at Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Logan High School football team held a late lead and had a chance to counter a late touchdown by Superior, but came up short in a 13-12 contest on Saturday.
Senior Trent Wieland scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left to give the Rangers (1-3) a 12-6 lead, but the Spartans came back with a 53-yard touchdown run from Carter Fonger with 3:33 on the clock. Kell Piggott broke the tie with an extra point.
Logan put together another drive and moved inside the Superior 10-yard line but a fumble ended the possession.
Wieland carried 18 times for 75 yards, and quarterback Josh Waite completed 14 of 25 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His touchdown pass came at the end of the third quarter and was to Ryan Bye, who had four catches for 125 yards. Jack McHugh-Sake had four catches for 74 yards.
LOCAL COLLEGE
Eagles drop DH opener
The UW-La Crosse baseball team lost the first game of a doubleheader against UW-Stevens Point 8-3 at Copeland Park on Saturday. The second game wasn’t completed by deadline.
The Pointers broke away from a 1-1 tie with five runs in the top of the fifth inning and held the Eagles scoreless until a two-run bottom of the ninth. Eight players had one hit each for La Crosse, which made its only error in the fifth.
Right fielder Andrew Rajkovich doubled home two ninth-inning runs in his only at-bat. Left fielder Jordan Williams was 1 for 4 and drove in a run to tie the game in the bottom of the second. Jonathan Wizner and Mac Born each doubled for the Eagles (12-7, 5-6).
SOFTBALL: UW-La Crosse was beaten 14-6 by UW-Stevens Point in the first game of a conference doubleheader.
The Eagles (7-7, 3-3) had 13 hits but only held the Pointers scoreless in one inning.
Shortstop Katie Block was 4 for 5, while third baseman Jordyn McCormack and right fielder Allison Oster each went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Block doubled and tripled, and Oster hit a home run.
MLB
Yelich sent to injured list
MILWAUKEE — Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who has missed four straight games because of a sore back, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
“There’s nothing new, nothing to add,” manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what it is. We’ll take a couple more days without baseball activities and see where that leaves us.”
The Brewers didn’t announce a corresponding roster move.
Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, is batting .333 with no home runs and 1 RBI.
Two other Brewers starters, second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Lorenzo Cain, are also on the injured list, weakening the offense.
“We’ll just have to fill in around them until those guys get back. We’re not expecting this to be long term,” Counsell said.
The Brewers hosted the Pirates on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series. Pittsburgh won 6-1 on Friday.
WIAA
Hauser named next executive director
The WIAA Board of Control named Stephanie Hauser as the next executive director of the WIAA, it was announced Friday night.
Hauser will replace the retiring Dave Anderson.
“I am grateful and so proud to have been offered the opportunity to serve our diverse membership and to move education-based athletics forward,” Hauser said in a WIAA release. “Our member schools are facing challenging times, and I look forward to supporting and involving them in the process as we embrace this new chapter together.”
Hauser becomes the first female to serve as executive director in the 125-year history of the WIAA.
She is preceded by P.F. Neverman from 1924-51, Clifford Fagan 1951-57, John Roberts from 1957-85, Doug Chickering from 1986-2009 and then Anderson.
“We are excited to announce Stephanie Hauser as the next executive director,” WIAA Board of Control president Eric Russell said in the release. “Stephanie brings great experience, plans and excitement to the position, and we are proud to have her represent the membership.”
Hauser will begin her new role in July, working in the transition with Anderson.
Anderson’s retirement as executive director becomes effective July 31, 2021.
Hauser has served as an assistant director with the WIAA since joining the executive staff July 6, 2015.
NFL
Attorney apologizes to Donald
PITTSBURGH — The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.
Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents DeVincent Spriggs, told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client mistook someone else for Donald during the altercation. He said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes, “I realized that it was not Aaron Donald.”
“I certainly extend an apology to Aaron for any problems this may have caused him,” Hollis said. ”Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.”
Earlier, an attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation. Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicated that Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save Spriggs.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side. White said the men were at a private party in an apartment, and that after the initial confrontation, Donald and another person encountered Spriggs in a back alleyway.
Donald, 29, was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in February and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mobley make unique draft declaration
LOS ANGELES — Evan Mobley is leaving Southern California after one season to enter the NBA draft.
The 7-footer revealed his long-expected decision in a unique way. He posted a 21-second NFT (nonfungible token) on Twitter on Friday that he autographed and is auctioning on a blockchain-based marketplace.
“I’m headed to the league,” it said. “This has always been my dream and, through this NFT, I’m making my announcement that I’ll officially be turning pro. This right here is the new “rookie card”—and it’s 1-of-1.”
Mobley went on to say the auction winner will receive signed jerseys from USC and his first NBA team as well as two tickets to one of his rookie games and a meet-and-greet.
He averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.4 assists for the Trojans, who advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to then-undefeated Gonzaga. Mobley was named the Pac-12’s player of the year, defensive player and freshman, the first in league history to sweep all three individual awards.
Mobley, from Murrieta, California, is projected to be a top-three pick in the NBA draft on July 29.
Mobley’s teammate, Isaiah White, said Friday he will return to USC for an extra season, which is allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The redshirt senior transferred from Utah Valley with one season of eligibility remaining. He averaged 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while making 28 starts.