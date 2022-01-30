La Crosse sports briefs

NBA

James misses third straight game

ATLANTA — LeBron James has continued swelling in his left knee and was not with the Los Angeles Lakers for Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Hawks.

James missed his third straight game. He left the team early to return to Los Angeles for treatment.

Another Lakers All-Star, forward Anthony Davis, is starting after missing one game with right wrist soreness. Davis had the wrist taped during pregame warmups.

Guard Kendrick Nunn is out with a right knee bone bruise. Guard Malik Monk was listed as probable after missing one game with soreness in his left groin. Guard Russell Westbrook also is expected to play with a sore right knee.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said an MRI on James’ knee revealed “general swelling.”

“As the long as the swelling is there he’s going to be out,” Vogel said.

Vogel said James could return for Wednesday night’s home game against Portland if the swelling calms down.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Providence tops Marquette

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nate Watson was fouled on a dunk and completed the three-point play in the final minute to help 17th-ranked the Providence College men’s basketball team rally to a 65-63 win over 22nd-ranked Marquette on Sunday.

Watson finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Justin Minaya had 14 points and Noah Horchler finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Friars (18-2, 8-1 Big East), who improved to 13-0 at home this season. They also avenged an 88-56 loss at Marquette on Jan. 4.

Marquette (15-7, 7-4) had won seven straight.

Trailing by a basket with 14 seconds remaining, Marquette had a chance to tie, but Tyler Kolek came up short on his jumper and a putback layup by Justin Lewis trickled off the rim. The Golden Eagles (15-7, 7-4) led by as many as nine early in the second half before being outscored 19-12 over the final 8:46.

Darryl Morsell had 14 points for Marquette. Lewis and Kolek both finished with 13.

The Friars’ loss this month at Marquette was the first of five straight games they played without senior guard A.J. Reeves, who injured his left pinkie finger Jan. 1 at DePaul.

Reeves returned to action Sunday, but struggled to get involved offensively, going 2 of 9 and scoring six points in 19 minutes.

The Friars used a 9-2 run to erase what had been a nine-point deficit and tied it at 42 on a 3-pointer by Al Durham. Durham tied it again at 53 with his layup off a fast break at the 5:30 mark and gave the Friars a 55-54 lead with another layup with 4:35 left.

The lead changed six times over the next two minutes before a pair of free throws by Durham put the Friars back in front 61-60. Lewis was fouled by Watson with 56 seconds showing on the clock and sank two free throws to nudge the Golden Eagles back in front.

On the ensuing possession Watson corralled a Horchler missed 3-point attempt, threw down a two-handed dunk and was fouled by Morsell. He completed the three-point play to give Providence the two-point edge.

Lewis was fouled on Marquette’s next trip down the floor but was only able to convert on 1 of 2 at the line.

AUTO RACING

Castroneves wins at Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What a year for Helio Castroneves, the ageless Spiderman of motorsports.

Castroneves climbed the fence for the third time this calendar year Sunday after earning another crown jewel victory, this time a second consecutive win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The Brazilian closed out the race for Meyer Shank Racing, the team that helped him win a record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 last May.

Castroneves in the No. 60 Acura held off Ricky Taylor over the final hour of the twice-round-the-clock race — an ironic close because Castroneves won his first career Rolex watch 365 days ago as Taylor’s teammate in the No. 10 Acura.

Castroneves denied Wayne Taylor Racing a fourth consecutive win at Daytona International Speedway, where he of course climbed the fence with his team in celebration. Now rival team owner Taylor went to victory lane to congratulate Castroneves.

The win for Michael Shank came on the 10th anniversary of Shank’s first victory in North America’s most prestigious sports car race. That win in the 50th running of the Rolex with the late Justin Wilson and NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger gave Shank’s fledgling program credibility, and Castroneves since May has helped Shank show the team is a legitimate force.

Castroneves will drive the full IndyCar season for Shank this year in a two-car effort that includes his former Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud. Shank grabbed both Castroneves and Pagenaud to help his fulltime IMSA sports car drivers Olivier Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist win the 60th running of the Rolex.

The 24-hour race remarkably came down to the final minutes in four of the five classes at Daytona. And it was a huge day for the IndyCar Series, which had five drivers claim Rolex watches.

OLYMPICS

Goggia on track to compete

MILAN — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title.

The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical rehab as she battles to be fit in time for the downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 15.

“Things are progressing the way we hoped,” Goggia said. “All I can do is continue to work in this way and at the end of next week we’ll assess the situation again.”

The 29-year-old Goggia sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and has a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg, along with some tendon damage.

Goggia will likely miss the Olympic giant slalom on Feb. 7 and the super-G on Feb. 11. She’ll need to enter at least one downhill training session on Feb. 12, 13 or 14 to compete in the downhill — but preferably all three on a new course that she’s never been on before.

She also had to be replaced by snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony on Feb. 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0