MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State upsets Maryland

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Camren Wynter made a layup with less than a second remaining to lift Penn State over No. 21 Maryland 65-64 on Sunday.

Jalen Pickett scored 16 points, Andrew Funk had 14 and Myles Dread had 11 for the Nittany Lions (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten), who trailed by as many as 16 late in the first half.

Jahmir Young scored 14 of his 26 points in the second half for the Terps (20-11, 11-9), who entered the afternoon looking to earn the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Julian Reese had 12 points for the Terps, while Don Carey and Ian Martinez added 11 each.

The Nittany Lions were looking to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, and did so with a second half in which they made 17 of 29 shots — including 6 of 16 from 3-point range — and went on a 17-5 run over the final five minutes.

Penn State jumped out to an early lead, but Maryland surged back with a 14-0 run that included five 3-pointers, including three from Martinez. The Nittany Lions also went cold for nearly eight minutes, going 0 for 10 from the field.

The Terps earned their biggest lead of the game with five seconds left in the half when Carey sank a jumper to make it 35-19. Pickett cut it to 35-22 with a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

XFINITY RACING

Hill wins at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Austin Hill rode like the wind on a day that required it.

With 30-mph gusts whipping up rooster tails of dust, Hill drove past rookie Chandler Smith as the two took the white flag and held on to win Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at blustery Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“The 16 got really far out (in front), and I knew I had to not abuse the tires and methodically work our way through traffic,” Hill said of reeling in the dominant car and driver during the closing laps for his fourth win in 51 Xfinity starts.

Veteran Justin Allgaier also got around Smith on the last lap to finish .268 of a second behind Hill’s Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Smith, who led a race-high 115 laps, settled for third with Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch coming in fourth, about seven seconds behind the lead trio.

Fellow Las Vegan Riley Herbst ran in the lead pack the entire day en route to finishing eighth — his third top-10 finish in as many 2023 starts.

“We were great on the long runs, but after green-flag pit stops there weren’t any cautions to help us get bunched up again. We were just kind of stuck,” he said. “I’m happy to see the consistency to start out the year and to have speed each and every week.”