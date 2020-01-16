La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Warrant issued for OBJ
NEW ORLEANS — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday.
The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome.
“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter,” the Browns said in a statement. “They are cooperating with authorities to appropriately address the situation.’’
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the Monday night celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
AGENT CUTS TIES WITH BROWN: Drew Rosenhaus is breaking up with Antonio Brown.
The agent who’s stood by the former All-Pro receiver amid his numerous off-field conflicts and incidents over the past year and change conditionally cut ties with his client Thursday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
The move comes a couple of days after Brown’s dispute with the mother of some of his children went viral. In a video Brown posted to Instagram, he can be heard yelling profanities at the woman and police who responded to the scene of the disturbance at his Florida residence.
It’s far from the only time Brown has made news in recent months. Last March, the Steelers traded him to the Oakland Raiders after he skipped practices before the team’s 2018 season finale and his relationship with teammates including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger soured.
The Raiders, likewise, cut Brown before the start of the 2019 season following his confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock.
He then signed with the New England Patriots and played one game for them before they, too, cut him after a sexual misconduct lawsuit was filed against him Sept. 10.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Baylor eyeing LSU DC
To get to the next level, Baylor may be on the verge of hiring a football coach who was part of a national title this week.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who The Dallas Morning News’ Chuck Carlton reported had emerged as the leading candidate to replace Matt Rhule, is expected to become the Bears’ next head coach, according to multiple reports.
Aranda, 43 and the nation’s highest paid assistant coach at $2.5 million, has been at LSU since 2016. Although LSU’s defense struggled at times during the regular season, the unit was strong late in the season and in the playoffs.
In December, Aranda’s name had been mentioned as a possible candidate at UNLV. Baylor would be a much better job, in a power conference and coming off an 11-3 season that included a berth in the Sugar Bowl.
Aranda had acknowledged his interest in being a head coach to reporters at the Peach Bowl.
“Any time you are presented with an opportunity,” Aranda said, “I think you, for you and your family, want to look into it.”
Earlier Thursday morning, with a couple of words on Twitter, Justin Fuente signaled he was not going to be the new coach at Baylor.
The Virginia Tech coach tweeted “2020 — Let’s go!” with a picture of his football staff in a conference room, some wearing Virginia Tech colors. A Virginia Tech football spokesman confirmed Thursday that Fuente is indeed staying.
Fuente had emerged as one of the top candidates to replace Matt Rhule, who exited early last week to become the coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Baylor’s list seemed to narrow again when Louisiana confirmed a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that head coach Billy Napier would remain in Lafayette.
MLB
Beltrán, Mets ‘part ways’
NEW YORK — Carlos Beltrán is out as manager of the New York Mets before a single game, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.
The Mets announced the decision Thursday in a news release, saying Beltrán and the team “agreed to mutually part ways.” The move came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 when Beltrán played for the Astros.
A day before that, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston soon after they were suspended for the 2020 season by Commissioner Rob Manfred for their roles in the cheating scheme.
Next to fall was Beltrán, the only Astros player mentioned by name Monday when MLB issued its findings from an investigation into the club’s conduct. No players were disciplined, but the nine-page report said Beltrán was among the group involved in the team’s illicit use of electronics to pilfer signs during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series championship.
“We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways. This was not an easy decision,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon said in a statement.
“Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone’s best interest for Carlos to move forward as manager of the New York Mets. We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career. We remain excited about the talent on this team and are committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future.”
On a later conference call, Wilpon said the team had heard in advance “from sources” that Beltrán wasn’t going to be suspended by MLB.
“I think the change was that when the report did come out, how prominent he was in it,” Wilpon said.
The Mets said they will consider a number of internal and external candidates to be their next manager.