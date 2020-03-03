La Crosse sports briefs

MLB
Sale undergoes MRI
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, a former La Crosse Logger, has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI, the team announced two days after the 30-year-old left-hander faced batters for the first time this spring.
Manager Ron Roenicke said Sale felt the soreness in his elbow Monday morning, the day after his 18-pitch batting practice session. Team doctors reviewed the MRI results and sent them to Dr. James Andrews.
“Obviously we’re concerned about it,.” Roenicke said Tuesday.
Sale’s batting practice session Sunday was the first time he faced hitters since he gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland on Aug. 13. He went on the injured list with elbow inflammation, finishing 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts — his fewest wins and starts and highest ERA in a full season since 2012.
Sale avoided surgery on his elbow, receiving platelet-rich plasma injections in the fall instead.
NBA
Popovich misses game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missed Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets because he is away to attend to personal business.
The team announced former Spurs star and assistant coach Tim Duncan would step in as head coach. Popovich is expected to return for San Antonio’s next game against the Nets on Friday night.
Spurs assistant Will Hardy said he and fellow assistant Becky Hammon would collaborate with Duncan.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Hardy said. “It’s always collaborative between all of us. When Pop got ejected against Portland earlier in the year, Tim took over, but obviously it takes all three of us. We obviously work closely together all season, so it won’t be any different tonight.”
Duncan served as acting coach on Nov. 16 when Popovich was ejected during a loss to the Trail Blazers.
The Spurs have lost seven of their last 10 games and entered the night with a 25-34 record, four games behind the Grizzlies for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot.
CURRY COULD BE BACK ON COURT THURSDAY: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was encouraged by the feedback from Santa Cruz after Steph Curry scrimmaged with the team’s G League affiliate on Monday, and said a return Thursday is “definitely a possibility.”
“I heard everything went well and I’m happy that he got a really good scrimmage in,” Kerr said. “The physicality was the main thing for him. To be able to go up and down and feel the screens and the bumps, the bruises, all that stuff. … All good signs.
On Monday, Curry participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage in Santa Cruz — his first since suffering a broken bone in his left hand against Phoenix on Oct. 30.
Though Curry had hoped to return for Sunday’s game against the Wizards, the Warriors wanted him to participate in a full scrimmage that would more closely resemble game action. In a competitive scrimmage, Curry’s team lost by one point.
Curry, who did not travel with the Warriors to Denver, is in the Bay Area, where he continued his rehab on Tuesday before meeting with Golden State’s staff on Wednesday.
NFL
Bouye may head to Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL’s new league year begins March 18.
The fourth-round pick in the deal is the one the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last season for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who helped his new team reach the Super Bowl.
Bouye has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Norvell gets new contract
RENO, Nev. — Nevada coach Jay Norvell has a received a new five-year contract that runs through the 2024 season, the school said Tuesday.
Norvell, who is 18-20 overall in three seasons, is coming off back-to-back winning seasons and consecutive bowl appearances after going 3-9 in his first year at Nevada in 2017.
The new contract includes a guaranteed base salary and compensation totaling $625,000 per season plus supplemental bonuses based on athletic and academic success, athletic director Doug Knuth said.
Knuth said they also agreed to boost the total salary pool available for Norvell’s assistants by $250,000 beginning this fall, something Norvell said is important to growing the program.
Norvell went 8-5 with a victory over Arkansas State in the Arizona Bowl in 2018. Nevada was 7-5 last season and played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
“Because of his leadership, there are a great many reasons to be excited about the trajectory of our program as the future of Wolf Pack football is bright,” Knuth said.
KANSAS PLAYERS ARRESTED: Two more Kansas State players are in legal trouble after being arrested.
Safety Wayne Jones, 19, and linebacker Daniel Green, 21, were arrested together Monday night on a charge of marijuana possession, Riley County police said. Green was also charged with driving while suspended, WIBW reported.
The players each were released after posting $1,000 bond.
Three other Wildcats football players were arrested during the weekend.
Freshman running back Jacardia Wright was arrested Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant for failing to show proof of insurance. Freshman linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes and sophomore linebacker Nick Allen were arrested separately Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday he was “extremely disappointed in the poor choices made recently by some of our student-athletes.”