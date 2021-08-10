La Crosse sports briefs

Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday he wasn’t expecting Robinson’s decision but understands when veterans decide during training camp they’re ready to retire.

“He’s played in this league a long time,” Payton said. “He’s had a great career. He’s been smart with his money and it was something that deep down inside he felt. It’s not unusual, really, in training camp. It’s happened a number of times.

“He doesn’t want anyone down and he just felt like in his heart it was time — and I respect that,” Payton added, noting that Robinson was healthy.

Robinson had been the oldest player on the roster, a title that now belongs to safety Malcolm Jenkins, 33. Robinson played in 123 NFL games and made 16 interceptions in his career. As a Saint, he appeared in 84 games with 11 interceptions.

Payton had opened training camp by saying that cornerback was one of the positions the Saints “must” sort out before the regular season opens at home against Green Bay on Sept. 12.

LOCK TO START PRESEASON OPENER FOR DENVER: Drew Lock will start the Broncos’ exhibition opener, not because of anything he’s done at training camp, but because he’s been in Denver longer than Teddy Bridgewater.