La Crosse sports briefs

NFL
Steelers extend Heyward
Cam Heyward is getting his wish. The veteran All-Pro defensive tackle is set to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for life.
The Steelers signed Heyward to a five-year contract on Monday worth around $75 million. The 31-year-old was entering the final season of a six-year deal he signed in 2015.
Heyward, whose father Craig starred as a running back for the University of Pittsburgh in the 1980s before a lengthy NFL career of his own, has created deep ties to the city since being taken in the first round of the 2011 draft. The new contract gives the nine-year veteran and longtime defensive captain a sense of stability.
Heyward said repeatedly his goal was to remain in Pittsburgh for the entirety of his career. He'll now have that chance. Heyward posted on Instagram “this is where I belong” when the deal was completed.
A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Heyward appears to be getting better with age, particularly after the Steelers moved him from defensive end to defensive tackle two years ago. Heyward has had 30 of his 54 sacks over the past three seasons.
LIONS BRING PETERSON BACK TO NFC NORTH: The Detroit Lions announced the signing of Adrian Peterson on Monday.
The 35-year-old running back comes to Detroit after being released by Washington. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.
Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. He rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington.
Peterson’s 898 yards in 2019 would have led the Lions in rushing in any of the past six seasons.
Detroit opens the season this weekend at home against Chicago.
NBA
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 on Monday for verbally abusing a game official in Game 2 of his team’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets.
The incident took place Saturday night with 1:04 remaining in what became a 110-101 loss for the Clippers. Beverley was demonstrably upset with a foul call against him four seconds earlier, then unsuccessfully tried to take a charge when play resumed and got called for a blocking foul.
Beverley then got two technical fouls as he argued to no avail. It became his second ejection of the season and his first of the playoffs.
It’s also his second $25,000 fine of the season; he got the first in October for throwing the ball into the stands after the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening game of the season for both clubs.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rice moves back start date
HOUSTON — Rice has delayed the start of preseason football practice less than four weeks before the Owls are scheduled to open their pandemic-delayed and shortened season.
The school said in a statement Sunday that current conditions related to the COVID-19 infection rate in Houston and the need for highly reliable and very rapid testing results in context of competitive athletics led to the decision.
The Owls are currently scheduled to play only their eight Conference USA games, starting Oct. 3 at Marshall. The school said a final decision on the start of practice “will be made later in September” and that it will work with C-USA on any adjustments to schedule.
TENNIS
French Open to allow spectators
PARIS — Spectators will be allowed at the French Open this month despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, organizers said on Monday.
Organizers unveiled the health protocols for the clay-court grand slam, which will take place at Roland Garros in western Paris from Sept. 27 after being postponed from its May start due to the pandemic.
“Since the international circuit restarted, Roland Garros will be the first tournament with the privilege of hosting an audience," French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said.
In accordance with the latest government guidelines capping attendance to 5,000 people in regions such as Paris, the federation has scaled down its plans.
The federation wanted to welcome 50% to 60% of capacity, the equivalent of about 20,000 fans per day. Instead, Roland Garros will be divided into three zones based on the three main courts, with 5,000 people each for the Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts. The zone surrounding the third biggest court will host a maximum of 1,500 spectators a day.
Wearing a mask on site will be mandatory, while all accredited people at the tournament will have to pass virus tests to be admitted in the Roland Garros bubble.
Tournament director Guy Forget said all players will be tested upon their arrival in the French capital city. They will be authorized to play if they return a negative test and will undergo a second test 72 hours later. Players will then be tested every five days as long as they remain in the draw, and will have to stay in the two hotels booked by organizers.
French officials have confirmed more than 30,000 deaths from COVID-19 while the number of new daily cases surpassed 8,000 last Friday.
DJOKOVIC FINED AFTER DEFAULT: Novak Djokovic has been fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct at the U.S. Open, where he was defaulted for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after losing a game.
That amount is half the $20,000 that a player can be docked for violating the unsportsmanlike conduct clause of the Grand Slam rule book.
The $10,000 is in addition to the $250,000 in prize money the U.S. Tennis Association said Djokovic would forfeit after being disqualified in the first set of his fourth-round match Sunday.
