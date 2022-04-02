La Crosse sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Onalaska wins second straight

The Onalaska High School girls soccer team won its second game in as many days with a 2-0 victory over D.C. Everest at an invitational being played at UW-La Crosse on Saturday.

Amaya Thesing and Ava Breidenbach scored goals for the Hilltoppers (2-0), who received two saves from Summer Nicolai in her second shutout.

Mogan Dus assisted on Thesing’s goal, and Kiya Bronston assisted on Breidenbach’s.

MLB

Scherzer suffers hamstring injury

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Mets are dealing with a 1-2 gut-punch.

A day after Jacob deGrom learned he would be shut down from throwing for up to four weeks, Max Scherzer was scratched from his Saturday start in an intrasquad game with right hamstring tightness. Scherzer said he considers himself day-to-day, but he isn’t sure when he will pitch again. Now, his opening-day start is in question.

“It’s frustrating,” the former La Crosse Logger said. “I’ve really worked hard this offseason to really lift my legs heavy, do all the running. I felt like I was in a really good spot with my body and my arm. And it’s frustrating to have my arm, and be at this point, and have a little hiccup in my leg.”

Five days away from opening day, Mets manager Buck Showalter said he is not comfortable altering the schedule of the rest of the rotation. In the event Scherzer cannot make his opening-day outing, starters Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker are likely to remain on their regular rest and pitch games 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

Showalter emphasized that Scherzer “is still an option” for opening day. But in case he cannot go, the Mets will rely on their pitching depth for the first two games of the season against the Nationals in Washington D.C. One of the options the Mets are considering is opening the season with a bullpen game.

Scherzer said he first felt his hamstring tighten up while running on Thursday. It’s an injury that he’s dealt with previously in his 14-year big league career, with hamstring tightness popping up on both of his legs.

The right-hander said, in the past, it’s been a minor “hiccup” that generally clears out in a few days. Scherzer said he will listen to Mets trainers on how to proceed, and Mets trainers will listen to Scherzer since the veteran pitcher knows his body well. As of Saturday, Scherzer was more encouraged by the fact that his throwing arm was in good shape.

Scherzer stretched out to 90 pitches and six innings in his previous Grapefruit League start. Showalter indicated that, combined with Scherzer’s rest and build up, the ace’s current readiness is still sufficient enough to potentially pitch on opening day without a tune-up beforehand.

NBA

Hall of Fame inductees announced

NEW ORLEANS — NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway are among the 2022 class of Basketball Hall of Fame inductees.

The honorees were announced Saturday in New Orleans at the site of the NCAA Final Four.

Also selected this year were former WNBA champion and two-time college national champion Swin Cash; former NBA coach George Karl; long-time college coach Bob Huggins, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen; NCAA national championship coach and former WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley, and former NBA official Hugh Evans.

The class will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10.

Ginobili spent his entire 16-year NBA career with San Antonio, winning four NBA championships and twice receiving All-Star nods.

Hardaway played 15 NBA seasons and was a five-time All-Star in the 1990s. Huggins is currently coaching at West Virginia.

Cash, who already has been elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, is currently an executive with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. She won two NCAA national titles with Connecticut and a WNBA title with Detroit. She also worked as an executive with the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

Karl played in the NBA for five seasons in San Antonio before coaching for 27 years, during which he won 1,175 games — placing him sixth all-time. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2013.

Huggins has more than 900 NCAA wins in a college coaching career that began in 1977 and is currently at West Virginia.

Whalen is a five-time WNBA All-Star and four-time champion. She is now the head coach at Minnesota, where she also played in college.

Stanley, who is currently a WNBA head coach with Indiana, has spent 45 years in coaching, including 22 years at the college level with Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Stanford and California. She was WNBA coach of the year in 2022, when she also was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Evans officiated more than 1,900 regular season games, along with 170 playoff games, 35 NBA Finals games and four NBA All-Star games from 1973 to 2001. He also was the NBA’s Assistant Supervisor of Officials for three years after stepping away from on-court officiating.

NASCAR

Gibbs wins Xfinity Series race

RICHMOND, Va. — Ty Gibbs bumped John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a furious last-lap battle at Richmond Raceway and won for the third time this season in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

Gibbs and Nemechek, teammates with Joe Gibbs Racing, got physical over the final several laps, trading the lead and making contact several times until Gibbs nudged Nemechek’s Toyota in turn three of the last lap. He won by just 0.116 seconds.

“I definitely deserve one back,” Gibbs said in Victory Lane of the bump. “We were racing for wins and they’re hard to come by. ... Just got in there deep and had to bump him out of the way up the track. We’re short-track racing.”

Nemechek, who is not racing fulltime in the series and thus ineligible for the championship, was less-than-amused with the way the finish unfolded.

“Him and I will settle it Monday. I don’t want to say too much and get myself in trouble, but I just got drove through. He didn’t even try to make the corner there, so ... racers never forget,” Nemechek said after finishing second.

Gibbs led 114 laps and has won seven times in 25 starts in the series.

Sam Mayer, just 18, started 11th and finished third and won the $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus. He’ll also be among four drivers eligible for it again this coming week when the series remains on a short track at Martinsville Speedway.

Gibbs, fourth-place finisher A.J. Allmendinger, and fifth-place Riley Herbst also will battle for the bonus. The rest of the top 10 included Daniel Hemric, Josh Berry, Brandon Brown, Ryan Sieg and Parker Retzlaff.

The two JGR cars dominated. Nemechek led 64 of the 75 laps in the opening stage, and 67 laps in the second stage before Gibbs ducked underneath him and grabbed the top spot with seven laps remaining in the stage.

