La Crosse sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Unbeaten UW-L men tip Wartburg

WAVERLY, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team came from behind to beat Wartburg 83-78 on Saturday and extend its season-opening winning streak to seven games.

The Eagles trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half before reeling Wartburg (5-1) in and taking a 67-66 lead on two Austin Westra free throws with 6 minutes, 17 seconds remaining. Westra scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed six rebounds and added a layup on La Crosse’s next possession to complete a 17-0 run that lasted more than four minutes.

Seth Anderson added 18 points and five rebounds and Ethan Anderson 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Henry Noone completed the Eag;es’ double-figure scoring with 14 points and three of his team’s five 3-pointers.

Girls Basketball

Aquinas girls back on winning path

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team rebounded from a rare regular-season loss on Friday to beat Hill-Murray (Minn.) 73-47 at Saint Thomas Academy on Saturday.

Junior Macy Donarski led the Blugolds (3-1) with 30 points, and she scored 15 in each half. Donarski, a Saint Louis University commit, also had seven assists, five rebounds and three steals for Aquinas, which outscored Hill-Murray (1-1) by 16 points in the second half.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod, who is committed to play for the University of Northern Colorado, made seven 3-pointers and added 23 points and six rebounds for the Blugolds. Junior Shea Bahr scored eight of her 15 in the second half and also grabbed six rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL JAG Thanksgiving Tournament

Holmen 62, Melrose-Mindoro 42

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Drew Tengblad posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Carter Paulson added 16 points to help the Vikings (1-1) earn their first victory of the season.

Jase Lesser and Ty Lesser each made a pair of 3-pointers and had nine and eight points, respectively, for Holmen, which led 28-22 at the half.

Tristan McRoberts totaled a game-high 23 points for the Mustangs (0-2), while Dominic McRoberts added 14.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beaver Dam Tournament

Logan 72, Waterloo 52

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Justis Arellano had 23 points and Keenan Hass had 22 to lead the Rangers (1-1) to their first win of the year.

Nonconference GIRLS HOCKEY

Viroqua co-op 5, Marshfield 0

VIROQUA — Leonie Boettcher scored four goals as the Blackhawks opened their season with a victory.

Boettcher scored two goals in the first period before adding another in the second and third periods.

Rachel Simonson also scored for the Viroqua co-op while adding an assist.

Rhiannon Dehlin, Sylvi Shonka, Gabby Olson and Lydia Fry had an assist apiece, while Makenna Rudie made 17 saves between the pipes.

NFL

Curley Culp dies at 75

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The path to the Kansas City Chiefs’ first Super Bowl championship required the invention of a new defensive scheme. They rolled out the “Triple Stack” defense, they dubbed it, which would shut down the Minnesota Vikings and their top-ranked offense in Super Bowl IV.

Curley Culp will be remembered as the lineman at the center of that championship strategy. He died Saturday morning, his family announced on his social media accounts. He was 75.

Culp revealed earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I announce the passing of my husband, Curley Culp, early this morning,” his wife, Collette Bloom Culp, wrote. “We respectfully ask for privacy.”

Culp’s name is forever planted inside Arrowhead Stadium, alongside his No. 61. The Chiefs added him to their ring of honor in 2008. Five years later, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It gives me joy and inspiration that will last the rest of my life,” Culp had said after his induction. “I am just overwhelmed by the struggles, joys and tears of those who made it here. I’m happy to join them in the Hall of Fame.”

Culp is one of the game’s original and all-time great nose tackles. He embraced that role in the Super Bowl IV matchup to cap the 1969 season, in which the Chiefs held the Vikings to seven points, 20 fewer than their season average.

Coach Hank Stram tasked Culp with slowing the Vikings’ vaunted rushing attack, a job he carried through by overpowering center Mick Tingelhoff. The Chiefs were 13-point underdogs in the game but used the Triple Stack to have Culp win his matchup and free linebackers to make plays.

NHL

League postpones 2 Islanders games

The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season.

Upcoming New York Islanders games Sunday at the Rangers and Tuesday at the Philadelphia Flyers were postponed after additional members of the team went into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.

General manager Lou Lamoriello said forward Casey Cizikas became the latest player to test positive. The Islanders would have had as many as eight players unavailable.

The league said the possibility of additional spread contributed to the Islanders’ games through at least Tuesday being called off for now. Cizikas joined captain Anders Lee, fellow forwards Ross Johnston and Kieffer Bellows and defensemen Zdeno Chara, Adam Pelech and Andy Greene in protocol, and winger Josh Bailey only recently resumed skating after being quarantined.

Lamoriello said as recently as Wednesday that none of the players who were positive for the virus had tested negative to clear the way to return. It would take three consecutive days of negative tests to reopen team training facilities and resume play. The entire Islanders team is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0