La Crosse sports briefs

MLB

Soriano taken by Pirates

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh took right-hander Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels’ organization with the first of 18 picks in the major league phase of Thursday’s winter meeting draft of players not protected on 40-man rosters.

Soriano, 22, was 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts for the Arizona Rookie League Angels in 2019 and 5-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances for Burlington of the Class A Midwest League. He missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

A team pays $100,000 to the club it selects a player from but must keep him on its active roster for all of next season or put him on waivers. Then, if he clears, he must be offered back to the previous club for $50,000. The selecting team also can place the player on the major league injured list.

This year’s draft was conducted by audio rather than in person because the winter meetings were canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Texas took right-hander Brett De Geus from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers with the second pick, Detroit selected outfielder Akil Baddoo from Minnesota with the third and Boston got right-hander Garrett Whitlock from the New York Yankees with the fourth.