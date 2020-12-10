La Crosse sports briefs

NBA
Clippers extend George
LOS ANGELES — Paul George wants to retire with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he took a step in that direction by signing a multiyear contract extension Thursday.
The six-time All-Star could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. Instead, the team locked down his services, ensuring George will remain not far from where he grew up in Palmdale.
“I want to retire a Clipper,” George said last week. “This is where my heart is and I’m happy.”
George was already guaranteed $35.4 million for the 2020-21 season and had a player option.
He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and shot a career-high 41% from 3-point range in his first season with the Clippers. It ended it disappointment, however, with the team blowing a 3-1 lead against Denver and losing in the second round of the playoffs.
The early exit, George said, only served to motivate him for the season that begins Dec. 22, when he and Kawhi Leonard will be playing for new coach Tyronn Lue.
George’s acquisition from Oklahoma City in July 2019 paved the way for Leonard to join the team as a free agent, giving the Clippers a pair of star players to build around in pursuit of the franchise’s first NBA championship.
“This is an important moment for our franchise and our fans, to secure a long-term commitment from one of the premier two-way players in the NBA,” said Lawrence Frank, the team’s president of basketball operations.
The team next will turn its attention to re-signing Leonard, who could become a free agent after the upcoming season.
George thanked owner Steve Ballmer, Frank, Lue and his teammates for believing in him.
“As a kid growing up in Southern California, I always dreamed of playing in Los Angeles, where my friends and family could come watch me play,” he said. “I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success — both on and off the court — in the years ahead.”
MAVS RELEASE BAREA: The Dallas Mavericks released J.J. Barea on Thursday, turning loose the last piece of the franchise’s 2011 championship team to give the veteran guard a chance to continue his playing career.
While Barea’s virtual meeting with reporters was a sometimes emotional farewell, the 36-year-old didn’t rule out a return to the Mavericks based on the uncertainty of the upcoming season over COVID-19 issues.
Barea said he had heard from other organizations since news of his release broke, but declined to be specific.
“I want to make sure everybody knows I want to play,” Barea said. “Anything could happen this year, with the COVID, injuries. I might be back here in Dallas playing. I’ve seen it all in the NBA. I’ve seen some crazy stuff.”
President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said the Mavericks signed Barea knowing he probably wouldn’t make the 15-man roster because they wanted to reward him for his contributions to the franchise.
The 14-year veteran got $2.6 million guaranteed in the one-year deal. Nelson said the Mavericks want to bring Barea back in another capacity when his playing career is over.
ABDUL-JABBAR REVEALS PAST PROSTATE CANCER DIAGNOSIS: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed he had prostate cancer in a magazine article he wrote about health risks faced by Blacks.
Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s career scoring leader, provided no other details about that illness in the piece he wrote for WebMD that first appeared Wednesday. A publicist for Abdul-Jabbar said this is the first time he has spoken publicly about the prostate cancer.
Abdul-Jabbar, now 73, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.
In his article, titled “Black Lives Matter,” Abdul-Jabbar writes that Blacks are at higher risk for heart problems and cancer, and said he also had heart bypass surgery. He said he’s been able to get better care than many Blacks, in part because of his celebrity and also because two sons work in the health care profession.
MLB
Soriano taken by Pirates
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh took right-hander Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels’ organization with the first of 18 picks in the major league phase of Thursday’s winter meeting draft of players not protected on 40-man rosters.
Soriano, 22, was 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts for the Arizona Rookie League Angels in 2019 and 5-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances for Burlington of the Class A Midwest League. He missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
A team pays $100,000 to the club it selects a player from but must keep him on its active roster for all of next season or put him on waivers. Then, if he clears, he must be offered back to the previous club for $50,000. The selecting team also can place the player on the major league injured list.
This year’s draft was conducted by audio rather than in person because the winter meetings were canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Texas took right-hander Brett De Geus from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers with the second pick, Detroit selected outfielder Akil Baddoo from Minnesota with the third and Boston got right-hander Garrett Whitlock from the New York Yankees with the fourth.
De Geus, 23, was 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in seven spring training appearances, then spent the season at the alternate training site. He was 6-2 with a 1.75 ERA over 39 relief appearances for Class A Great Lakes of the Midwest League and Rancho Cucamonga of the California League in 2019 with 72 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings.
Baddoo, 22, hit .214 with four homers and nine RBIs for Class A Fort Myers of the Florida State League in 2019, missing most of the season with an arm injury.
Whitlock, 24, was among three players selected from the Yankees, joined by shortstop Kyle Holder, selected by Philadelphia with the 11th pick, and right-hander Trevor Stephan, taken by Cleveland with No. 15. Whitlock was 3-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 14 starts for Double-A Trenton of the Eastern League in 2019, his season cut short by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery that July.
Baltimore took right-hander Mac Sceroler from Cincinnati with the fifth pick and right-hander Tyler Wells from Minnesota with the 17th selection. Sceroler was 5-4 with a 3.69 ERA in 20 starts and six relief appearances for Class A Dayton in 2019.
AL champion Tampa Bay lost right-hander Paul Campbell to Miami with the 13th pick and four players in the Triple-A phase.
“Not terribly surprised that a lot of teams were pretty aggressive,” said Carlos Rodriguez, the Rays’ vice president of player development and international scouting. “Certainly the teams that stand to lose the most are the ones that just have a lot of players and a lot of depth. Certainly that was the situation with us.”
Right-hander Rony Garcia, selected by Detroit from the Yankees with the No. 1 pick of last year’s draft, was 1-0 with an 8.14 ERA in two starts and 13 relief appearances for the Tigers during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Past winter meeting draft picks included left-hander Johan Santana, selected by the Marlins from Houston in 1999 and dealt that day to Minnesota; George Bell, taken by Toronto from Philadelphia in 1980; and Dan Uggla, selected by the Marlins from Arizona in 2005.
