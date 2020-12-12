La Crosse sports briefs

It also was Minnesota’s first game without star wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who opted out Nov. 25, and the Gophers were down to four defensive linemen, two tight ends and they also were depleted on the offensive line.

Ibrahim finished with 108 yards on 20 carries and Tanner Morgan was 17 of 30 for 181 yards.

The Gophers, who came to Lincoln as 10-point underdogs, took a 17-14 lead into the final quarter. They had gone ahead late in the first half after a targeting penalty on cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt kept alive a 75-yard scoring drive that started with Cam Wiley sprinting 61 yards down the sideline.

Taylor-Britt went helmet-to-helmet with Morgan while stopping him short on a third-down run. That set up Minnesota inside the 10, and Morgan threw to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.

The Gophers opened the scoring after Tyler Nubin intercepted a tipped pass at the Huskers’ 35 in the middle of the first quarter. On fourth-and-1, Seth Green replaced Morgan and lined up in wildcat formation. He stepped to the side as a direct snap went to Ibrahim, who broke through the middle for a 26-yard touchdown.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gators’ Johnson collapses