La Crosse sports briefs

PREP ROUNDUP
Tomah boys still unbeaten
The Tomah High School boys basketball team continued its season-opening tear by blasting Lakeland 75-33 in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.
The Timberwolves (5-0) raced out to a 25-point lead after one half and extended it from there.
Junior Dustin Derousseau scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half, and senior Carson Lindauer had 11 of his 17 before halftime.
They also combined for seven — Liindauer had four and Derousseau three — of Tomah’s 10 3-pointers. Senior Zander Williams added 11 points for the Timberwolves and had seven of those in the second half.
Cashton 69, La Farge 34
LA FARGE, Wis. — Junior Bowdy Dempsey made two 3-pointers his way to a team-high 20 points for the Eagles (4-0), who also received three 3-pointers and 13 points from senior Jarret Carpenter.
Senior James Harter added 10 points for Cashton, which hosts Royall on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Cashton 75, La Farge 64
LA FARGE, Wis. — The Eagles remained unbeaten by winning their closest game of the season.
Sophomore Braylee Hyatt exploded for a career-high 35 points as Cashton improved to 5-0. She made two 3-pointers, went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line and scored 20 of her points in the second half.
Senior Adelynn Hyatt also made two 3-pointers and had 13 of her 19 points in the second half. The Eagles scored 46 points after halftime to build on a nine-point halftime lead.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers knock off Cornhuskers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mohamed Ibrahim ran for two touchdowns following Nebraska turnovers, and a Minnesota team missing nearly three dozen players to COVID-19 protocols or injuries left Memorial Stadium with a stunning 24-17 win on Saturday after being idle three weeks.
Ibrahim scored on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to give Minnesota a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter after Adrian Martinez fumbled at the Nebraska 39.
Connor Culp’s 30-yard field goal cut it to 24-17 with 4:42 left. The Gophers then called on Ibrahim to finish off the game, having him carry six straight times for 59 yards before they went into victory formation at the Nebraska 6.
The Gophers (3-3, 3-3 Big Ten) had their last two games canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, and most of their missing 33 players were in the conference’s 21-day return to play protocol.
It also was Minnesota’s first game without star wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who opted out Nov. 25, and the Gophers were down to four defensive linemen, two tight ends and they also were depleted on the offensive line.
Ibrahim finished with 108 yards on 20 carries and Tanner Morgan was 17 of 30 for 181 yards.
The Gophers, who came to Lincoln as 10-point underdogs, took a 17-14 lead into the final quarter. They had gone ahead late in the first half after a targeting penalty on cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt kept alive a 75-yard scoring drive that started with Cam Wiley sprinting 61 yards down the sideline.
Taylor-Britt went helmet-to-helmet with Morgan while stopping him short on a third-down run. That set up Minnesota inside the 10, and Morgan threw to tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.
The Gophers opened the scoring after Tyler Nubin intercepted a tipped pass at the Huskers’ 35 in the middle of the first quarter. On fourth-and-1, Seth Green replaced Morgan and lined up in wildcat formation. He stepped to the side as a direct snap went to Ibrahim, who broke through the middle for a 26-yard touchdown.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gators’ Johnson collapses
Florida Gators All-SEC forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during the opening minutes of UF’s 83-71 loss Saturday morning at Florida State and was in critical but stable condition after being transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Following the Gators’ seventh straight loss to their in-state rivals, coach Mike White did not address reporters and no further updates were available on Johnson’s condition, UF spokesman Denver Parler said.
White did share his thoughts on Twitter, writing, “Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family. We all love him.”
White remained in Tallahassee with Johnson, who UF officials said would remain in the hospital overnight. Meanwhile, Florida players, assistant coaches and support staff returned to Gainesville by bus.
White, who has coached Johnson the past three seasons, was visibly shaken and teammates Noah Locke and Scottie Lewis cried after the 21-year-old forward exited the Gators’ huddle after a timeout, collapsed and subsequently was carried away on a stretcher by medical personnel.
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, 72, said Johnson’s collapse affected the Seminoles, too. Some players shed tears and several kneeled in prayer in the team huddle, Hamilton said.
Johnson had just scored on an alley-oop dunk to give him five points and the Gators an 11-3 lead with 16:23 remaining in the first half. The No. 20 Seminoles responded by calling timeout.
When ESPNU’s broadcast resumed, play was delayed as medical staff surrounded the 6-foot-5, 229-pound Johnson.
Hamilton said he allowed White and the Gators to decide whether to continue the game.
