La Crosse sports briefs

Buzbee asked both judges to keep the women’s names private, arguing that is common in sexual assault cases. Buzbee also suggested the women’s names could be released to Hardin and his legal team without being made public.

He said the women already have been accused of not being real or doing this only for money and that such attacks would grow if their names were revealed.

“There’s been all these allegations against these women just hurled at them and then on social media they’re threatened with their own lives,” Buzbee said.

Judge Davis said Buzbee’s legal team might be getting an unfair advantage because of his use of media coverage.

“A balance of interests is required for both parties,” Davis said.

The 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business. The first lawsuit was filed on March 16 and the most recent one was filed Monday.